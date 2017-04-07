An integrated plan to end taxi rapes must be driven by government

We believe the responsibility to ensure reliable, accessible and safe transport systems for commuters rests with the various government departments concerned. It is also the responsibility of the private taxi companies and of the taxi associations, who have a duty to provide a safe and reliable service for their commuters and to ensure their members are held accountable for any crimes or misdemeanours.

Currently, there is no legislation in SA which makes provision for the registration of mini-bus taxi drivers or metered taxi drivers. The only requirement is that the driver must have a valid driver’s licence and a professional driver’s permit (PDP). Thus, the appointment of drivers is almost entirely up to the operator of the vehicle, who also holds the operation licence issued by the operating licensing board.

Some interesting parallels can be drawn from two Constitutional Court matters. The first being Carmichele v Minister of Safety and Security and Another (Centre for Applied Legal Studies Intervening), an important case in South African criminal, delict and constitutional law, which imposed a particular duty on the state to protect women against violent crime in general and sexual abuse in particular, and which referred to the following statement of the Supreme Court of Appeal in S v Chapman:

"Rape is a very serious offence, constituting as it does a humiliating, degrading and brutal invasion of the privacy, the dignity and the person of the victim. The rights to dignity, to privacy and the integrity of every person are basic to the ethos of the Constitution and to any defensible civilisation. Women in this country are entitled to the protection of these rights."

It follows that there is a duty imposed on the state and all its organs not to perform any act that infringes on these rights. In some circumstances there would also be a positive component that obliges the state and its organs to provide appropriate protection to everyone through laws and structures designed to afford such protection.

In the matter of Irvine Van Sam Mashongwa v Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) brought before the Constitutional Court, Mashongwa was attacked by three assailants and sustained serious injuries from being beaten and thrown from a train — his left leg was subsequently amputated.

The court found that it was Prasa’s duty "to ensure that reasonable measures are in place to provide for the safety of rail commuters". Furthermore, public carriers such as Prasa have always been regarded as owing a legal duty to their passengers to protect them from suffering physical harm while making use of their services. That is true of taxi operators, bus services and the railways, as attested by numerous cases in our courts.

SA also has a duty under international law to prohibit all gender-based discrimination that has the effect or purpose of impairing the enjoyment by women of fundamental rights and freedoms and to take reasonable and appropriate measures to prevent the violation of those rights. The state and its organs exist to give practical expression to the constitutional rights of citizens. They bear the obligation to ensure that the aspirations held out by the Constitution are realised.

However, one questions what has actually been done. In light of the Constitutional Court’s findings in the aforementioned cases, what has actually been done to protect taxi commuters — in particular women — from harm during taxi journeys through effective policies and programmes?

We believe that urgent intervention is required by government to ensure safety in taxis. It is simply not acceptable for women commuters to be raped and assaulted in taxis.

The National Land Transport Act (2009) states that national, provincial and municipal government have clear responsibilities in terms of ensuring passenger safety — specifically stated in 5.(4)(g)(ii), "the minister must promote, within overall land transport objectives, the safety of passengers". In 11.(c) (xiii), "The municipal sphere of government is responsible for promoting safety and security in public transport".

The Act also provides an investigative remedy in Section 25.(1), which states that "A provincial regulatory entity may, in appropriate cases, make inquiries or hold hearings to enable it to perform its functions set out in Section 24."

Therefore, as a women’s rights organisation, we urge the three arms of government to act within their legislated powers to form an integrated plan to curb taxi rapes, otherwise complaints by women commuters, meetings with taxi associations and the police will all come to nothing. The dust will settle and nothing will have been accomplished to change the prevailing situation for women taxi commuters who sorely need protection so that they can go about their business in safety and without fear of being raped.

• Samaai is the director of the Women’s Legal Centre