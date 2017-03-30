Poor education keeps most of population in servitude

Transformation advocates dismiss any mention of competence and experience as a euphemism for racism, which causes the elite to feel beleaguered, defensive and even hostile, while paradoxically the country’s reliance on their skill, capital and taxes increases.

The ironic result of the liberation-before-education philosophy and the mess created by arrogant cadre deployment — in municipalities, the South African Social Security Agency, state-owned enterprises and Gauteng’s health department — is an unacknowledged critical dependence on establishment lawyers, consultants and other "experts". They profit handsomely diagnosing and trying to fix the administrative and engineering mess in local government and dealing with the unintended consequences of the government’s disdain for real expertise.

SA has a rich history of mostly white immigrants, many of whom came during apartheid. While spared the privations and indignity of racial discrimination, many arrived penniless, unable to speak English and with neither reputation nor social standing. Yet, they advanced substantially through the reasonable education system offered under apartheid.

Transformation ideology aside, respect and even reverence of education have long been part of SA’s culture. The celebrated impact of mission school education of the founders of the country’s democracy, the lengths to which ordinary South Africans have been willing to go to get their children into good schools (schools in Soweto are emptying, while parents enrol their children into former Model C schools with good standards and properly trained teachers) and the tradition of modern and conventional private schools are also very much part of the national ethos.

Two generations of scholars and at least one generation of teachers have passed through the system since democracy. Yet, despite an increasing education budget, the systemic dysfunction in township and rural schools has not been tackled: a clear result of the liberation-before-education mind-set that fails to recognise the connection between responsibility and progress.

Researcher Anna Orthofer says that "the public education system is generally so poor that only 4% of those who enter school are likely to get a tertiary degree — and most of those students attended former Model C or private schools". This suggests that success at university, and by implication in professions, has nothing to do with race, but could be tackled by a disciplined, thorough overhaul of the basic education system.