Conflict of interest in monitoring green laws

The court also indicated that if the company had applied for an order awarding costs against the officials involved in their personal capacity, it would have seriously considered doing so.

And on March 20, in the case of Mineral Sands Resources vs Magistrate for the District of Vredendal and Others, the High Court in Cape Town found that the view of the department’s Western Cape regional manager that the mining company did not need environmental authorisations was "patently wrong".

This "patently wrong" view, in effect, meant that the department allowed the mining company to get away with multiple unlawful activities.

Although mining companies are usually reluctant to speak publicly about this, off the record many express their frustration with the department’s poor and often unlawful decision-making and with the capriciousness of many of its officials.

Industry frustration is now spilling out into SA’s courts, and these judicial findings confirm many of the experiences of mining-affected communities and environmental justice activists over at least the past decade. The Department of Mineral Resources appears to be unable or unwilling to uphold its constitutional obligations.

The dysfunction within the department strikes a particularly discordant tone when it comes to its responsibility to monitor and enforce compliance with environmental laws by mining companies.

Until 2014, mines were regulated differently from all other industries, with a separate, weaker environmental legal regime in terms of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act. In 2014, the so-called "one environmental system" came into effect, requiring mining companies to comply with the more stringent regime of the National Environmental Management Act.

The original and logical plan had been that environment authorities, as experts in this field and with at least a better track record than the Department of Mineral Resources, would monitor and enforce compliance with environmental laws by mining companies. But by the time the legislation was enacted in 2014, vested interests had ensured that the department retained this role.