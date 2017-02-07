CARTOON: President Zuma headlines Undermining Indaba

Brent edges up to $55.92, traders say support comes from Opec’s agreement to cut output, but rising production elsewhere threatens to undermine these efforts
Zuma appears quite determined to give the phrase "radical economic transformation" his own particular flavour, writes Carol Paton
Stringent security measures in place for the state of the nation address will not inhibit the media’s ability to perform its role‚ says Parliament
Party hesitant as Free State deal could give Red Berets control over its first council
CEO says the group has reviewed projects as the Mining Charter could raise costs of doing business in SA
Gold reserves increased, however, as did the international liquidity position
Support for proposed amendments regarding reserves
The government has defended the president’s travel ban as a lawful exercise of his authority, and must now put its case in a hearing
Springbok star was as brave on the field as he was tackling his illness
CEOs recently discovered that harmony and hitting high notes is as vital to business as it is to music
Tuesday, February 7 2017
Monday, February 6 2017
