CARTOON: President Zuma headlines Undermining Indaba

07 February 2017 - 07:13 AM

Sibanye in the dark over regulations

CEO says the group has reviewed projects as the Mining Charter could raise costs of doing business in SA
2 hours ago

Anglo expects to repeat gain in productivity in years ahead

Technological improvements have boosted productivity 40% over the past three years, says Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Reality blights hope of spring

SA will not be positioned to take advantage of the green shoots of ‘a new spring’ unless the environment for mining is conducive to private sector ...
3 hours ago

Vague Zwane fails to impress miners

Tension between mining companies and the Department of Mineral Resources palpable at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town
Companies
3 hours ago

Monday, February 6 2017

Most read

1.
Zuma again in the mood to stamp his mark on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: De Lille quit amid ideological ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
A woman president in SA? Sadly the top contender ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Reality blights hope of spring
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRUCE'S LIST: The ‘94’: was it criminal neglect ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

