News alert: mining indaba is not all about you, SA

The foreign delegate says SA is regarded "as just too difficult and uncertain to do business in. There are other places in Africa which are simply easier and more welcoming."

The deepening regulatory uncertainty reflects the disconnect between Zwane’s ideological wish list and the realities of SA’s mining industry.

"Springing surprises on mining companies — particularly surprises of the magnitude of those contained in the draft third charter — does nothing to enhance the relationship between the department and the industry," says Allan Reid of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

"That the courts are having to play arbiter between the regulator and the mining industry is illustrative of the schism between miners and the department, which ought to be creating a framework conducive to mining development in SA."

At the release of industry safety statistics in January, Zwane said the amendments should be finalised by the end of March and the charter by the end of June.

Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter says: "We have seen progress in the finalisation of the [amendment bill]. And while we would have hoped that it would have been enacted by now, it does seem that there is an end in sight. Also on the positive side, you would have seen a great deal of support for Treasury by business in averting a ratings downgrade. In terms of the Mining Charter, discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources have continued

this year, and we still hope that we will reach a mutually acceptable outcome."

Hogan Lovells mining lawyer Warren Beech says it is worth taking another six months to consider the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill if there are opportunities for proper consultation and inputs.

Judgments in favour of AngloGold Ashanti and Aquila Resources in November against the department, in which officials came in for a tongue lashing from the judges

about safety stoppages and

the awarding of a mining right, are evidence of a hardening of attitudes.

Issuing Summonses

Sibanye Gold has subsequently taken its frustration with the department a step further, issuing summonses against Zwane, the acting chief inspector of mines and two senior inspectors for R26.8m in damages stemming from the prolonged closure of its Kroondal platinum mine in 2016.

"The chamber believes that stakeholders should not be afraid of litigation, as sometimes the legal system can and must be used to resolve disputes and bring about clarity," Baxter says.

Mining Indaba delegates with exposure to SA will be listening closely to Zwane’s speech on Monday morning to judge the mood of his department.

"Look at his statements and here we are, a year later, in exactly the same position. Doesn’t that leave the minister with something of a credibility problem?" asks Peter Leon, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

Baxter says he hopes that Zwane’s speech will provide a strong signal of support to companies and investors from around the world.

"It is the Department of Mineral Resources’ role to ensure that the industry prospers within the appropriate regulatory framework and that all stakeholders benefit from its efforts."

The department has failed to appoint a director-general, chief inspector of mines and other senior officials for more than a year, which is exacerbating difficulties in finalising the outstanding regulatory issues and developing relations with mining companies, he says.

On Tuesday, the Malan Scholes court case to declare the Mining Charter void will start in the High Court in Pretoria. Some lawyers believe the case stands a chance of success.