MARK CUTIFANI: Why South Africa needs to reignite the promise of mining
We owe it to South African citizens of all races — and future generations — to lift ourselves above narrow interests and provide a stable, investor-friendly mining environment, writes Mark Cutifani
There is a view that the "promise of mining" has waned, and that our shareholders, communities and host countries have not always realised the full benefits of mining.
Some argue that the mining sector has always, and will always have, a "crisis of reputation". I hold a different view. While I think we have not fully been able to tackle the social impact of mining, I am convinced that mining continues to, and will, play a more significant role in the development of our host communities and regions.
Think of the raw materials we mine, and how these are the lifeblood of many industries and economies around the globe. More directly, think of the regional economies the mining industry supports through employment, taxes and local procurement.
Despite our challenges, there has never been such an opportune time to reinvigorate "the promise of mining".
The imperative for us as an industry is, and here I want to paraphrase the founding sentiment that Anglo American was built on: "To earn profits, but to earn them in such a way as to make a real and permanent contribution to the wellbeing of the people."
The stage is set: we need to do things differently to find new, safe, responsible and cost-effective ways to mine the ore bodies to meet the needs of a rapidly urbanising global population. A population which is estimated to reach 9.5-billion by 2050, with an even faster growing consumer class in the emerging world. But to realise this opportunity, the current global climate requires that we ask ourselves some tough, but necessary, questions about our shared future.
Imagine how much more investment the South African mining sector could attract, with the country held up as a "great and stable place to invest", anchored by a business-friendly mining code?
In this regard, what happens in SA, a key mining jurisdiction for us as a global diversified mining company, is important. As a starting point, I often make the point that everything we do relies on stable regulatory frameworks, around which we can plan and invest for the long term.
I would like to take a different approach, and move away from pointing fingers.
I want to argue that to unlock SA’s latent potential, different stakeholder groups — the mining industry and investors, to name a few — each require something from our regulators, and the government more broadly, in order for us to deliver on mining’s transformative promise.
For investors, it goes without saying that regulatory certainty and the sanctity of private ownership under the Constitution is paramount. They need to know that their capital is invested in a jurisdiction that has clear, fair and reasonable prescripts on the regulation of mining.
For us as mining companies, a business environment that promotes the ease of doing business could unlock more opportunities for us and our partners.
Imagine how much more investment the South African mining sector could attract, with the country held up as a "great and stable place to invest", anchored by a business-friendly mining code?
There is also the important and ongoing debate about transforming the ownership patterns of the South African mining industry. In today’s world, capital has no colour; it is a powerful tool that can help create a better country for all.
Many people still don’t understand that the owners of most South African publicly listed mining companies are not the "Randlords" or magnates of the previous generations, but rather, ordinary pension and investment fund owners — that is, average South African citizens of all races: black, white, coloured and Indian.
We owe it to them, and future generations, to lift ourselves above our narrow individual interests, and work to better serve the needs of the modern economy and South African society.
I could go on forever, sketching the vision that would make South African mining the giant it once was. The natural resources that have been bestowed on this country provide an opportunity to develop so much potential. Ultimately, we must go further, to find the human will to ensure it serves SA’s interests and does not lie untapped, depriving this great country of its full potential.
• This is an edited extract from a keynote address delivered by Mark Cutifani at the opening of the 23rd Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
• Cutifani is CEO of Anglo American Plc
Please login or register to comment.