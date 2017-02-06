MARK CUTIFANI: Why South Africa needs to reignite the promise of mining

There is a view that the "promise of mining" has waned, and that our shareholders, communities and host countries have not always realised the full benefits of mining.

Some argue that the mining sector has always, and will always have, a "crisis of reputation". I hold a different view. While I think we have not fully been able to tackle the social impact of mining, I am convinced that mining continues to, and will, play a more significant role in the development of our host communities and regions.

Think of the raw materials we mine, and how these are the lifeblood of many industries and economies around the globe. More directly, think of the regional economies the mining industry supports through employment, taxes and local procurement.

Despite our challenges, there has never been such an opportune time to reinvigorate "the promise of mining".

The imperative for us as an industry is, and here I want to paraphrase the founding sentiment that Anglo American was built on: "To earn profits, but to earn them in such a way as to make a real and permanent contribution to the wellbeing of the people."

The stage is set: we need to do things differently to find new, safe, responsible and cost-effective ways to mine the ore bodies to meet the needs of a rapidly urbanising global population. A population which is estimated to reach 9.5-billion by 2050, with an even faster growing consumer class in the emerging world. But to realise this opportunity, the current global climate requires that we ask ourselves some tough, but necessary, questions about our shared future.