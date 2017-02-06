How SA’s first private prosecutions unit will work

THABO LESHILO: How do private prosecutors work — are private prosecutorial capabilities (units) common in other countries?

CHANTELLE FELDHAUS AND RENÉ KORAAN: In most countries prosecutors have the power to decide whether to prosecute or not. In other words, there is no principle of compulsory prosecution. This means that people who believe they have been aggrieved can fall through the net if the state declines to prosecute their case.

Private prosecutions are allowed in many countries under common law. These include Australia, Canada, Kenya, Zimbabwe and the UK.

The South African Criminal Procedure Act makes provision for two forms of private prosecutions. Section 7 of the act provides for private prosecution by an aggrieved individual on the basis of a certificate nolle prosequi — a declaration the NPA not to prosecute.

And section 8 provides for private prosecution under statutory right. This means that any person can conduct a prosecution in a court competent to try the offence.

Private prosecution must be instituted and conducted in the name of the private prosecutor, or prosecutors, in terms of section 10 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

There are certain limits. Two or more people cannot prosecute the same charge except if they’ve been injured by the same offence. And the law limits who can launch and conduct a private prosecution. Someone can pursue a private prosecution only if they can prove substantial interest in a matter, for example, if they have suffered an injury. This right also extends to a next of kin — for example, it can apply to a husband if the offence was committed against his wife or child.