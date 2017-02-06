Giving land to Philippi residents a first step to redress

Beauty Lunyawo has lived in Marikana for almost three years. Her home is a short walk from the train station where, early each morning, she starts her commute to Constantia where she is employed as a domestic worker.

Given the distance Marikana residents live from most formal employment opportunities, most do not manage to find employment and must create their own informal employment opportunities in the settlement or subsist on meagre government grants.

The future of this dusty stretch of the Cape Flats will, however, have far-reaching implications for poor people’s access to urban land in property markets that exclude them. On February 8, Tyanda, Lunyawo and the other residents of Marikana will appear in the high court to oppose their eviction.

The settlement started in 2012 on a corner of undeveloped, unfenced and overgrown land on Sheffield Road. A group of initial occupiers went to work, clearing parts of the property, until then, a crime hot spot and erecting corrugated zinc shacks fenced in with makeshift plywood partitions.

Soon after building their homes, however, the occupiers were removed forcefully. The City of Cape Town justified these initial evictions through the bizarre logic that unoccupied dwellings could not be considered homes and were beyond the protection of the country’s robust eviction legislation and jurisprudence.

They were, therefore, torn down and demolished.

Realising the injustice and having nowhere to go, the occupiers resisted the evictions. They organised themselves and, relying on their collective strength, protested against the forced removals.

It was at this time that they named the settlement Marikana for the 44 people massacred in the North West in 2012. It requires painful pause to acknowledge that the residents saw the actions of the Anti-Land Invasion Unit officers who were destroying their homes so clearly reflected in the tragedy of Marikana.

The occupiers brought a legal challenge against the City of Cape Town, which led to the cessation of the illegal demolitions. The settlement has since grown dramatically, now stretching across 10 properties and home to almost 50,000 people who have managed to resist further attempts to remove them.

Buckets Of Water

The residents have been denied adequate basic services because they are living on privately owned land. There are barely enough water points and toilets throughout Marikana.

Residents make regular visits to the road reserves on either end of the settlement to fill 20l buckets of water from the few stand pipes that have been erected, or to relieve themselves in one of the concrete chemical toilets there.