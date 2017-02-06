Change will only come through hard work and responsibility

In 2017, we must rearrange the economic space to start accommodating those who have done what needs to be done. By this, I mean education, acquiring experiences, taking sacrifices in their businesses etc. We need to ensure that we

mark 2017 as the year of action in this regard. We can no longer afford the luxury of analysing the failures of black economic empowerment. This analysis paralysis has consumed us to the extent that others are using it as an excuse to maintain the status quo.

The business community must also stop creating the impression that we are waiting for government policy and clarification. Frankly, this is becoming a lame excuse. We can see that other communities are excluded from accessing the markets and we have the powers to do something about that.

Sadly, in SA we like to skate around this issue because we are good at blaming others.

Yes, we do have problems on the government and public sector fronts and we must be vigilant in the country about our demand for accountable and responsible leadership, but we cannot work in a linear way.

We cannot wait for the politics to be sorted before we start economic rearrangement. The longer the current state persists, that is, some communities being excluded from mainstream business opportunities in SA, the more new generations will believe that this is a norm and

is acceptable.

If there is a need to debate, let us do so, but we don’t have the luxury of long theoretical discussions that are not being implemented. Implementation of immediate plans by affording inclusive employment opportunities to those who already have the qualifications and providing market access to those in business but are kept on the periphery should be the immediate action in 2017.

• Ntsaluba, a co-founder of SizweNtsalubaGobodo, is now chairman of NMT Capital and WZ Capital