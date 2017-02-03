Opinion

CARTOON: Budget dress rehearsal

03 February 2017 - 06:08 AM

Friday, February 3 2017

Zuma: Treasury standing in way of transformation

The president could be ‘preparing the ground’ to remove Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who is battling Jacob Zuma’s family friends, the Guptas
Politics
1 day ago

Budget-boosting VAT hike would not surprise companies, says expert

The VAT rate has been politicised, but to bring down public debt ‘we have to take the pain now’
Economy
2 days ago

Tax experts spell out Pravin Gordhan’s options for plugging budget shortfall

Finding R28bn to plug a revenue shortfall in the national budget will not be easy, but Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has quite a few options, says ...
Economy
2 days ago

Pravin Gordhan will be checking sofa for coins

The finance minister can’t keep kicking the can down the road — only higher growth rates offer any sustainable solution to the revenue problem, ...
Opinion
9 days ago

Thursday, February 2 2017

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
The Cat is after the cream in ANC race
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Cabinet reshuffle clock is ever-ticking
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: More woe for Zwane
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: A big bone for a bulldog
Opinion / Editorials
5.
A woman president in SA? Sadly the top contender ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.