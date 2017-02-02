Cabinet reshuffle clock is ever-ticking
The chance of PGxit — the ousting of Pravin Gordhan — has risen, but is not a given as the president can achieve much without it, writes Peter Attard Montalto
A Cabinet reshuffle is even more likely as political necessities and December’s elective conference remain key, although the timing and logistics remain problematic.
The likelihood of a PGxit (ousting of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan) has also risen, but that shock event has still not become our baseline given President Jacob Zuma can achieve much without it. Overall, we think the Zuma (or status quo) camp’s cohesiveness needs to be viewed as a key driver of events.
We believe a reshuffle is possibly imminent as political forces are balanced and political necessities satiated. Several issues have converged. With an eye on winning at the ANC’s elective conference in December — we think the Zuma camp is looking to position its slate and its preferred ANC president candidate is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma now her term as chairperson of the AU has ended and she is without a job (or deployment in ANC parlance).
In our view, President Zuma also wants to remove left-wing South African Communist Party (SACP) forces from government, owing to their disloyalty in standing against him at the November national executive committee (NEC) meeting and to remove them from a platform and power base within the Cabinet because of their backing of rival factions through the succession battle.
Finally, the Zuma camp wants access to the National Treasury and especially tighter controls over the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) that is going to be important in funding nuclear plans, driving transformation in the banking sector and other schemes.
However, against this there are factors preventing a reshuffle — Zuma’s natural caution about timing and finding the moment to make sure moves, the disruption to South African asset prices and pressure on the coalition of support he has around him, which added up to about 60% of support at the November NEC meeting, and the complexity of managing a complicated number of shifts in portfolios.
Overall, however, we believe the necessity to put Dlamini-Zuma into Cabinet and remove SACP members offsets those factors holding back a reshuffle, meaning it is a case of if not when. Indeed, recent Bloomberg headlines indicated from ANC NEC sources that a reshuffle is about to occur (unconfirmed), supporting our belief that a reshuffle has been discussed and has likely received sign-off from Zuma’s own broader coalition of support.
That said, prospects of a reshuffle have been hanging over us since the start of 2015. However, in our view, the succession battle is more pressing now and is preoccupying all the political time and capital of the ANC, government and president (to the detriment of policy) different to the first half of 2015 and even around Nenegate, which occurred owing to specific timing issues on nuclear plans and South African Airways (SAA) more than broader politics.
We think Dlamini-Zuma could enter Cabinet to a portfolio that she has previously done like health (removing the more capable Aaron Motsoaledi, who we view as anti-Zuma) or home affairs (shifting Malusi Gigaba somewhere else as a versatile Zuma loyalist).
She could also take over a broader economic transformation role in Cabinet, possibly through the Department of Trade and Industry replacing Rob Davies (as an SACP member and seen as increasingly anti-Zuma and perhaps a roadblock to more radical transformation policies). The Economic Development Department could then be collapsed back into the Department of Trade and Industry, removing another SACP minister, Ebrahim Patel.
Much focus has been placed on the potential removal of Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, who led resistance against Zuma at the November NEC. This, however, is a minor portfolio with little relevance to the Zuma-camp’s interests. We think any replacement will likely be a run-of-the-mill Zuma loyalist MP.
We think the purpose is to turn the Cabinet into a more cohesive and loyalist unit to ensure the Zuma-camp’s victory and continuity of the status quo after December, while also ensuring the Zuma camp’s interests are met.
We had originally expected a reshuffle would occur after the AU summit this past weekend and before the February 9 state of the nation address — allowing the president to present his platform and cohesive team at that time. However, there is now a key complication: Brian Molefe.
Despite the hit to his standing from serious and detailed allegations in the public protector’s state capture report of last year — it seems he is being seriously put forward to become an MP shortly (given the proportional representation list system in place, basically anyone can become an MP at any time if there is a vacancy, which there are).
We would suspect he would then be appointed to either a role at the Department of Trade and Industry or the Treasury. However, this process takes maybe a month or so from here which would take us to after the state of the nation address. Put simply, patience is needed on this issue.
We think a reshuffle if and when it occurs will be a sign of consolidation of power that increases the probability of success of the status quo in December and as such is credit negative for SA. This is why we see asset prices weakening after any reshuffle.
However, the initial reaction and the scale of the eventual sell-off will depend on if the Treasury is touched. We think if PGxit does not occur markets could rally initially on a mistaken view that it is a signal of Zuma’s weakness — a sell-off would then occur as markets shift to see the implications beyond December. If Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is removed, we think there would be a smaller rally and then a larger sell-off.
However, we think a PGxit would see only an initial sharp, gappy sell-off in asset prices. We need to consider that South African markets are positioned in a much worse way now versus pre-Nenegate given investors are not short of South African assets and not fully hedged in rand; indeed, we think the market is even slightly long or overweight of rand and South African assets. That could make the reaction to PGxit more significant.
Additionally, we still believe rating agencies will downgrade SA immediately (as in within a day or so) after PGxit given no credible alternative would be available (especially now after the public protector’s report) to offset the negative of removing Gordhan. We would watch a wider degradation of the Treasury as an institution after PGxit, especially from senior staff leaving.
However, we still do not have PGxit as our baseline, although see a higher chance that deputy Jonas is removed. We think looking at the risk versus reward (in the light of Nenegate) — Zuma can achieve most of what he needs to without the fallout risks of PGxit. PIC especially can be more tightly managed day to day with the deputy finance minister as chairman of the entity.
We are concerned, however. We think the chances of PGxit have risen somewhat compared with after the November NEC. At the time we believed that President Zuma held a coalition together there (and especially with the faction we term the "practical reformists" or "efficient rent extraction" faction that we have focused on as key marginal participants within the NEC at the moment) by agreeing that a reshuffle could occur, but may not include PGxit.
However, we think this faction is increasingly viewed as disloyal for playing against multiple factions and slates. As such, we think the political necessity for President Zuma to hold power more closely has risen and with it there is less risk for him to disappoint a disloyal faction in his November coalition if they are seen as breaking away anyway.
Additionally, we think increased expectations of a co-ordinated campaign against Gordhan, the Treasury and journalists by the Gupta family (as set out in local press such as Business Day in the past week) are also signals, along with increased calls from some structures within the ANC Youth League and provinces against Gordhan. Ultimately, we think the risk-reward is not there — but the signals are not encouraging.
We set out our view of rand-dollar exchange for the year, in which we saw a range between R13/$ and R15.50/$ this year with rate in the bottom end of this range at the start of the year and then rising to the top end of the range through mid-year as political and ratings risks rise towards the elective conference. We retain this view, but nuance it with more upside skew on the risk of PGxit in the first half of 2016.
Providing peak levels of the rand against the dollar under PGxit is pointless, but we would expect previous post-Nenegate highs to more than R17/$ to be possible at least briefly. Ultimately calling the timing of a reshuffle is pointless, although we look in two segments — the risks of a move before the February 9 state of the nation address and, if nothing by then, a shift to a move after the budget on February 22.
Overall, we think markets need to see the political risk dynamic on a reshuffle as a live issue, but one that will take some time to play out. As ever, it is important to consider that President Zuma is not weak as many seem to think — he is weaker than he was pre-Nenegate, but the option and availability of a scorched earth strategy are still there.
• Attard Montalto is head of emerging European, Middle Eastern and African economics at Nomura International.
