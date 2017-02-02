Cabinet reshuffle clock is ever-ticking

A Cabinet reshuffle is even more likely as political necessities and December’s elective conference remain key, although the timing and logistics remain problematic.

The likelihood of a PGxit (ousting of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan) has also risen, but that shock event has still not become our baseline given President Jacob Zuma can achieve much without it. Overall, we think the Zuma (or status quo) camp’s cohesiveness needs to be viewed as a key driver of events.

We believe a reshuffle is possibly imminent as political forces are balanced and political necessities satiated. Several issues have converged. With an eye on winning at the ANC’s elective conference in December — we think the Zuma camp is looking to position its slate and its preferred ANC president candidate is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma now her term as chairperson of the AU has ended and she is without a job (or deployment in ANC parlance).

In our view, President Zuma also wants to remove left-wing South African Communist Party (SACP) forces from government, owing to their disloyalty in standing against him at the November national executive committee (NEC) meeting and to remove them from a platform and power base within the Cabinet because of their backing of rival factions through the succession battle.

Finally, the Zuma camp wants access to the National Treasury and especially tighter controls over the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) that is going to be important in funding nuclear plans, driving transformation in the banking sector and other schemes.

However, against this there are factors preventing a reshuffle — Zuma’s natural caution about timing and finding the moment to make sure moves, the disruption to South African asset prices and pressure on the coalition of support he has around him, which added up to about 60% of support at the November NEC meeting, and the complexity of managing a complicated number of shifts in portfolios.