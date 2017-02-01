MISINFORMATION
Trustworthy news sites battle against harmful fakes
There are a number of ways to spot a fake news site, writes Yvonne Fontyn
Media companies have a responsibility to their audiences to ensure they access the correct social media and online information, says William Bird, director of Media Monitoring Africa.
"The media need to up their game to educate their audiences on what the issues are," he says.
In the production of misinformation and propaganda – dubbed "fake news" in a dumbed-down and more literal era – many operators who emulate credible media use tactics similar to the online banking scams, says Bird.
Customers were led to a banking website that looked very much like the real one. Banks moved to differentiate their sites and media should do the same: "It’s about making sure people know what is a legitimate and trustworthy site."
Consumers, bombarded with nonsense posing very competently as real news, are learning how to spot a fake.
"The devil is in the detail. A fake Radio 702 account, for example, [might have] an extra zero in it," Bird says.
Another way to assess whether a site is real is to look at the number of followers. A reputable media house will have thousands of followers, the cons have far fewer. And many of them do not quote legitimate sources.
Another giveaway is that the fake site will not be a member of industry organisations such as the Interactive Advertising Board of SA or the Press Council. "A legitimate website will subscribe to codes of conduct and policies and have accountability mechanisms," says Bird.
Many fake websites carry salacious, gossipy advertising, or ads promising people that they can earn vast amounts of money with little effort.
"Look at the quality of the advertising," says Bird.
"If it is how to make $1m or a link to a porn site, chances are it is not Business Day."
Media companies wanting to retain and grow their credibility are advised to avoid this kind of advertising, as enticing as it may be in a time of diminishing revenues. If they do not, "they have only themselves to blame if the consumer does not know what is legitimate advertising and what is not because the boundaries are hazy", Bird says.
In SA, online impostors take two forms mainly: they pose as legitimate publications but publish false stories that are produced for commercial reasons. The other has a political goal – it is a propaganda or misinformation campaign posing as a legitimate media source, says Bird.
"I saw sites calling themselves Eye Witness News, the Sunday Times and the Huffington Post to deceive people. When exposed, they call themselves a parody, when they clearly aren’t."
Companies can take legal action against fraudsters – there are copyright issues in play – but the law is slow, says Bird, and social media moves quickly. "They can hide their origins and move on, with the damage done."
The ANC was accused last week of involvement in a "black-ops" project to set up a "war room" to discredit opposition parties in the run-up to last year’s municipal elections.
ANC member Shaka Sisulu, who allegedly headed the "war room", claims it was a "love campaign". But some of the messages he circulated included: "There is a race war in SA. It’s 364 years old. Though we agreed to ceasefire 22 years ago, we are agreeing to open fire again...."
That the response to his increasingly inflammatory messages was so contained and that the following elections were peaceful is a credit to the even-temperedness of consumers of social media.
The ANC’s response to the "war room" claims left much to be desired, says Bird.
"I would be very surprised if it was formally sanctioned. But the response from the ANC has been inadequate – there have been no demands for an investigation."
The group set up false Twitter sites and raised funds through dubious means. It "abused the ANC name and their response falls short of what is expected from the party", says Bird. "It is indicative of how divided the party is that it cannot deal with this problem," she says.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe promised he would speak to party GM Ignatius Jacobs, who was implicated in the "war room", "but it is not enough simply to identify a fall guy", says Bird.
As Barack Obama’s election campaigns demonstrated – and as the post-Trump protests are proving — social media has great potential to influence people and mobilise them into action, but it also has great potential to do harm.
Fake news came into its own during President Donald Trump’s election campaign and it seems it will be a feature of his administration. "These people [Trump and his team] will tell you something is blue when it is green. How do you deal with people who have no regard for reality?" Bird asks.
The responsibility of the media, he says, is to "produce the best media that we can" and if prevented from doing so, to "take action". The responsible role the credible media need to play has never been more important and "the public need reasons to trust their media".
The tactics used in the so-called ANC war room were not new. "The first acts in the rise of a tyrant is to gain control of the media. Hitler burnt piles of books, and the National Party in SA brought in bans and censorship. Because it is clear: information and knowledge is power," Bird says.
Because most media in Africa are state-owned, many consumers are inured to propaganda posing as news. But that is shifting, says Bird, as genuine media houses expose the truth.
Websites such as Snopes.com have exposed some of the wiliest fake news scams. Snopes found that there was no investigation that found 25-million fraudulent votes were cast for Hillary Clinton; that Trump’s mother was not an immigrant and that the pope did not criticise Trump.
SA’s Constitution is strong and can be used to fight abuses. There is also a strong awareness that the nation has "been through this kind of nonsense" before, Bird says. SA’s politicians may be taking notes from the US propaganda war but citizens are cognisant of the pitfalls of misinformation.
