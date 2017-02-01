INDEPENDENCE AND REPORTING STANDARDS
Forum’s arguments against audit rotation do not stand up to scrutiny
The high cost and loss of institutional knowledge are not the threats the chief financial officers’ organisation imagines, writes Simon Mantell
The proposal by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) for mandatory audit firm rotation for listed entities has attracted significant criticism from the CFO Forum, which represents the chief financial officers of major JSE-listed and state-owned companies.
Mandatory audit firm rotation comes at a time when issues of audit independence, the maintenance of audit and reporting standards and transformation represent key touch points for the profession.
Audit independence is carefully enshrined in all laws governing the profession and remains the bedrock of the profession’s reputation — it is a nonnegotiable if the report of the
auditor is to remain relevant for all users of financial statements.
Before considering some of the concerns raised by the CFO Forum, attention must be drawn to a number of issues that are unique to the audit profession, including the requirement that the profession must schizophrenically serve numerous "masters" — all users of financial statements as opposed to the client exclusively — and the fact that the audit firm is expected to be independent of the client, yet the audit fees paid by the client constitute the livelihood of the profession.
The recent CFO Forum press release raises many objections with respect to the IRBA’s proposal, including:
The potential implementation cost of billions of rand;
The IRBA’s failure to provide evidence of lack of auditor independence and how mandatory rotation will foster greater independence;
The global financial crisis in 2008 being justified as motivation for more audit independence; and
That audit rotation will cause loss of institutional knowledge.
At first blush, the CFO Forum makes a good argument for audit rotation being unnecessary, especially when SA is an international leader in reporting standards and audit quality. But auditors will be aware that often things are not always as they seem.
So, will the proposal cost billions of rand to implement? The American CPA Journal provides compelling evidence with respect to the 12,600 public companies registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the subject of voluntary audit rotation. Between 2003 and 2006, there were 6,543 auditor changes, meaning more than half of the public companies in the US changed auditors in a four-year period. This figure excludes the 2,304 companies that changed auditors following Arthur Andersen’s demise in 2002.
Would 50% of US companies have chosen voluntary audit rotation over this period if these decisions meant additional costs in the billions of dollars?
What about independence and the failure by the IRBA to show a lack of independence? He who pays the piper calls the tune. Empirical evidence of humankind through the ages clearly illustrates that financial recompense creates an umbilical cord of significant influence, which has the propensity to cloud judgment.
The familiarity of a continuous and all-but-guaranteed audit engagement creates that wonderful "old boy" relationship, which is further strengthened when managers and partners leave their audit firms to join the client firm and finally land up as the chief financial officer of the client, something that is not uncommon. Independence — or the lack
thereof — is a state of mind, making it all but impossible to prove.
Would mandatory audit firm rotation have prevented the 2008 global financial crisis, which was a function of business risk as opposed to audit failure. Will rotation make a difference? Companies very seldom fail overnight — it is a process that unfolds over a number of years. There is no doubt that business risk caused the crisis and failures of companies such as African Bank.
What remains unanswered is whether the auditors of the companies that precipitated the global crisis ever assessed their clients’ business and other risks correctly to design programmes of audit work, whose results would have identified these risks at an early stage resulting in audit evidence to support adverse audit opinions containing adequate warnings to users of financial statements. It would appear that the audit profession failed spectacularly in this regard.
In a similar vein, material and pervasive systemic failures of internal control within our large state-owned entities, leading to procurement corruption and irregularities, are well documented, yet audit reports for these entities, many of which are prepared by the big four, continue optimistically to provide a clean bill of health. This prompts one to wonder how, in the face of all the publicly disclosed malfeasance, the audit opinion can be anything but severely qualified at best or an adverse opinion at worst.
Blaming corporate failure on "business risk" is all too convenient when audit firms should be cognisant of their clients’ specific business risks so as to plan and then perform audit work that would mitigate audit firms’ own risk flowing from questionable business practices. Is it not audit failure when an audit firm is unable to understand the business risks of its client? Audit rotation will create a more competitive environment, which is less conducive to allowing audit firms to fall asleep at the wheel.
Would rotation result in a negative effect on audit quality? The same CPA Journal study on audit rotation records that restatements (in financials) are nearly three times more likely to occur after an auditor change, when the incoming auditor discovers problems the previous auditor missed or let slide.
It is surely naive to believe that true audit independence can exist under the status quo. Do the figures with respect to restatements not support this?
Stand One's Ground
If an audit firm knows that it is on a five-year rotation, it is far easier to be independent and stand one’s ground in the face of client pressure, as opposed to buckling on contentious issues like accounting policy or conveniently ignoring detailed testing of vital areas like internal control because of reliance on management representations.
Is there a loss of institutional knowledge? Audit firms have high staff turnovers as articled clerks qualify and depart as soon as possible to the corporate sector and the same can be said for a high proportion of audit managers. Clerks supported by audit managers perform most of the audit work and to suggest that audit firm continuity ensures "institutional knowledge" is rather optimistic given employment patterns.
Criticism of the transparency and the manner in which the IRBA has consulted stakeholders must be considered to ensure that fair decisions are made, but sight must not be lost of what mandatory rotation can mean for all stakeholders.
It would seem that independence will be enhanced and that reporting and the quality of audit work will improve as auditors ensure that their audit planning and audit working papers provide a cast-iron matrix of evidence to support their audit opinions, so as to avoid a situation where incoming audit firms raise concerns of potentially deficient audit work.
One wonders whether the almost evergreen audit relationship with listed companies is not perhaps anticompetitive. Obtaining quotes from different suppliers and service providers to ensure the best product or service at the best possible price is standard operating procedure. What is so special about the auditor-client relationship to justify circumventing this sound business practice?
Audit rotation will definitely foster a spirit of competition in terms of quality and pricing as firms pitch their services to audit committees that will also be required to be more focused.
There are JSE-listed multinationals whose international footprints are far too big for second-tier or lower-ranked firms to be considered for audit engagements, but there is a significant number of listed JSE companies whose audits could be successfully performed by mid-sized firms, especially those that are black-owned. Audit rotation would open the door for these firms to rightfully have a seat at the table.
The manner in which the IRBA seeks to implement mandatory audit firm rotation might well be flawed, but to the dispassionate observer, the concept must represent straight business thinking and be an imperative for the long-term wellbeing and relevance of the audit profession in SA.
• Mantell is a CA (SA) in business who served articles at one of the big four
