Determinations open door to job creation for liquefied natural gas

Ever since the ministerial determination in 2105 to procure 3,126MW of new independent power producer (IPP) gas-fired capacity and a second determination for 600MW, the energy industry has been abuzz with enthusiasm about the opportunities for investment within the gas-to-power programme.

The determinations aim to identify bidders and enable them to develop, finance, construct and operate gas-fired generation plants at the ports of Coega and Richards Bay and to generate 3,000MW electricity — 1,000MW at Coega and 2,000MW at Richards Bay.

While there has been a large focus on the programme’s scale it is also important to understand its effect on specific industry sectors, from a skills and capacity-development perspective in addition to the much-publicised investment gains.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)-to-power is an applicable and adaptable solution to the demand for power that is growing, particularly in emerging economies. However, it presents new tests to those involved in this gas value chain as it combines certain traditional elements of the LNG value chain with a potentially new and different element, the downstream power market.

Following the global delivery of a number of successful projects, African policy makers and energy investors are taking notice of LNG as a potential source of fuel for local IPPs.

Ghana plans to add reliable base-load generation by constructing an integrated LNG-to-power plant generating more than 1,300MW electricity to its national grid.

Morocco plans to construct a high-pressure gas pipeline to connect the LNG terminal to the existing Maghreb-Europe high-pressure gas pipeline, where regasified LNG will be utilised for power generation. The dawn of LNG-to-power technologies has made gas-to-power projects feasible for African countries that lack a domestic natural gas supply or access to a natural gas pipeline network to import natural gas, but the intention of switching to LNG-to-power is not limited to Africa.

The opportunities in the gas-to-power supply chain include the procurement and delivery of the LNG, storage, regasification facilities, port infrastructure including fixed maritime structure, gas transmission pipelines to connect the regasification unit and distribution hubs for third-party off-take.

These opportunities can be further broken down to establish and identify the varying ancillary services that exist and are essential to the gas-to-power supply chain.

With the global demand for gas and LNG changing and the markets utilising gas and LNG for fuel, space-heating and power-generation, it is being used widely as feedstock for producing high-value liquid fuel and petrochemicals.

Personnel with broad skills sets are required by organisations operating across the LNG-power supply chain that includes petroleum resource managers, economists and commercial analysts, risk managers, lawyers, project and marine engineers as well as strategic planners.

Kick-starting the LNG-power programme in SA can act as a catalyst enabling an organisation or industry and their leaders to develop competencies and skills that will allow the organisation and society to benefit from the job opportunities that will be presented by the LNG-power supply chain.

Some of the skills and competencies that will need to be acquired or improved upon include the understanding of the LNG-power supply chain, processes and markets, industry development, shipping, storage, supply strategies, safety, finance, gas resources and processes to monetise them. It includes shale gas resources, shale gas exploitation technologies and Swot analysis of the global LNG trade industry.

As part of SA’s energy mix the gas-to-power programme has been intended to provide imported LNG as a base to initiate gas exploration as well as development of the upstream industry. The gas-to-power programme will likely accomplish this by creating a confirmed and committed gas demand that will be the basis for attracting the necessary financial commitment to develop the gas supply, that is the indigenous production of gas.