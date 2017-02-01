Opinion

CARTOON: Morocco back in the AU fold

01 February 2017 - 06:08 AM

Wednesday, February 1 2017

ANC regrets Morocco’s return to the African Union fold

The ANC has expressed "regret" over the African Union’s (AU’s) decision to readmit Morocco. The 54-member bloc voted overwhelmingly to readmit ...
National
1 day ago

Morocco’s bid to rejoin the African Union presents leaders with a dilemma

As they laboured with Morocco’s problematic bid to rejoin the African Union, leaders were also busy finding a new chairman and fretting about ...
World
2 days ago

Tuesday, January 31 2017

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
A diagnostic of all Zuma’s cabinet reshuffles
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: More woe for Zwane
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BRUCE'S LIST: Cabinet reshuffle? Maybe not ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
Oxfam pulling the wool over eyes on real world ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: A border crisis of our own
Opinion / Editorials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.