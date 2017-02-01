Are MPs up to the task of fixing SA’s troubled public broadcaster?

The two critical parliamentary processes are the inquiry into the fitness of the SABC board to fulfil its duties. This is being overseen by an ad hoc committee specially set up in 2016. The other is the parliamentary portfolio committee on communication’s appointment of an interim board.

The ad hoc committee has done admirable work. But the process of completing its task is being held up by bickering between the ANC and the DA. It’s critical that this gets resolved. The work on appointing an interim board is ongoing but it also needs to be concluded urgently.

The work of the ad hoc committee

The ad hoc committee has hit a rocky patch. Members of the DA on the committee have walked out and haven’t endorsed a draft report produced by the remaining committee members.

Their complaints are that the report contains only findings and doesn’t include recommendations and that this has significantly watered down the power of the report. Also, in particular, they accuse ANC MPs of protecting Communications Minister Faith Muthambi by not including recommendations for her firing.

But MPs from the governing ANC argued that recommendations should come later after the committee had received further inputs from Muthambi as well as comments from other interested parties.

The ad hoc committee was set up in November 2016 in the wake of multiple crises at the SABC. Its brief was wide-ranging and included:

• Looking into the financial status and sustainability of the SABC;

• The corporation’s response to the public protector’s critical 2014 report When Governance and Ethics Fail, which followed her probe of the broadcaster; and

• The SABC’s response to court judgments against it, and its response in particular to the ruling by the Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa).

Tough findings

The committee did its work with what seemed to be an unprecedented level of co-operation among political parties in Parliament. Some even went as far as to say Parliament had at last found its backbone after years of weakly standing by as finances, governance and editorial principles crumbled at the SABC.