Playing a game that has served him well

"The president refers to the fact that there is new material; therefore, this is the operative statement," Ziegler said at a media briefing in the early 1970s. "The others are inoperative."

(Another Ziegler statement on secret White House tapes won an award from a group calling itself the Committee on Public Doublespeak of the National Council of Teachers of English.)

This is also a very old game for Trump, who has spent more than 40 years extravagantly and publicly lying to burnish his reputation, mislead the public about his track record as a businessman and draw attention to himself as a man-about-town.

Truthful Hyperbole

Trump partially owned up to this during his early ascent as a celebrity, when he and his ghostwriter, Tony Schwartz, published The Art of the Deal in 1987. He described repeated exaggerations, falsehoods and doublespeak as tools he used to get ahead in business and life, and labelled them "truthful hyperbole".

Schwartz, at least, feels bad about this.

"‘Truthful hyperbole’ is a contradiction in terms," he told the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer last year, in a mea culpa of sorts. "It’s a way of saying, ‘It’s a lie, but who cares?’"

Schwartz also told Mayer that he regretted his collaboration with Trump and that if he were to write the book today, he would title it The Sociopath.

Trump once sued me for libel, claiming that my 2005 biography of him, TrumpNation, had damaged his reputation and business prospects.