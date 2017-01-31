Entrepreneurship ecosystems are deftly woven rather than imposed

Municipalities are once again talking about entrepreneurial ecosystems as a way to broaden and speed up the rate of small business activity in our cities. The concept has waxed and waned as an enterprise development fashion over the past 20-odd years. The time is now right for our metros, where most meaningful entrepreneurial activity happens, to finally start building real entrepreneurial ecosystems. But they need to do it for the right reasons, with the right people, in the right way.

An entrepreneurial ecosystem is a simple concept but a complex animal to create. In fact, it must not be created so much as woven together with diplomatic skill, market savvy and — most important — political continuity.

The concept can be traced back to the study of industry clustering and the development of national innovation systems in the 1990s.

In 2010, Prof Daniel Isenberg from Babson College in the US, who gave the keynote address at the Cape Town Entrepreneurship Week five years ago, became the chief acolyte of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, when he published a seminal article in the Harvard Business Review. He outlined several "prescriptions" for the creation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem, emphasising the need for them to reflect local conditions rather than try to emulate Silicon Valley. He believed the role of government is indirect and one of a facilitator, not a manager.

He cautioned against governments trying to "pick winners" or "over-engineer" the system. "High-growth firms by nature are inherently risky and highly innovative firms are typically unique," said Isenberg. "As such, there is no magic formula for their success. Helping such firms to succeed is more about removing obstacles to their growth such as anticompetitive cultures, unfair taxation on small firms, unnecessary "red tape" or lack of access to markets, skilled employees or investment capital."

Lessons to be learnt

Cape Town’s failed attempt at creating a multi-stakeholder ecosystem between 2012 and 2014 was as avoidable and expensive as it is now instructive. The city modelled its ecosystem strategy on the Barcelona Activa (BA) model, a proven and much-copied 20-year integrated entrepreneur and innovation development programme that tied together physical and virtual incubation, business skills training, innovation labs and funding and involved a broad range of partners.

After signing a formal partnership agreement with BA, Cape Town then made its first mistake: contracting the tiny and under-resourced Business Place – a small walk-in start-up information centre – to drive the implementation of Cape Town Activa.

The Business Place had neither the intellectual nor the operational capacity to develop, customise and roll out Cape Town Activa. A succession of competent programme managers were rendered powerless by the inability of The Business Place and its board to make decisions and by the city’s failure to take real ownership of the programme. Entrepreneur development practitioners in the nongovernment and private sector space are all too familiar with the merry-go-round as new administrations or office bearers come and go, and in 2015, the programme was killed off.

A similar casualty was the successful Cape Town Entrepreneurship Week, which for three years provided a hugely popular platform to share experience and "join the dots", while also positioning Cape Town as the media, creative and tech capital of Africa. The city’s investment in this event was wasted: given a longer-term vision and political support, it would undoubtedly have become the continent’s biggest and best entrepreneurial event. It has now been eclipsed by events such as Demo Africa, which the City of Johannesburg has cleverly sponsored as a way to bring more African entrepreneurs to SA.

When municipalities start trying to knit together an ecosystem, they often start with some form of stakeholder symposium or conference, where the agenda focuses on identifying and building synergies and collaborative relationships, padded out with discussion on what the local ecosystem could or should be. Municipal leaders and officials seldom go further than initiating the discussion in the hope the main role players will see the benefit of formalising some type of ecosystem architecture and help drive the process.

But these role players — business schools, funders, state support agencies for small and medium-sized enterprises, incubators, nongovernment organisations — are selfish. They jealously guard their tools, intellectual property and support models and they are territorial about the entrepreneurs – clients, incubatees and beneficiaries — they support or fund. This is not to say there is no collaboration or partnerships. There are many. But these organisations compete for the same pool of enterprise development, grant and programme funding and see their databases and intellectual property as their competitive edge in this jostling for survival.

This mix of collaboration and contestation makes building an ecosystem difficult. Only with a powerful catalyst strategy, along with a dedicated and credible implementation resource, can an ecosystem start taking shape. If a municipality envisions an entrepreneurial ecosystem, it must have two key elements in the proposition: a clear set of practical, operating-level benefits to the participants and a credible ecosystem management plan. Without these, the ecosystem dream will remain vapourware, often discussed but never real, with the occasional dots being joined but nothing like the powerful, collaborative force field of a true ecosystem.

Stakeholder motivation

Because no one owns or represents an entrepreneurship ecosystem, there can be no one objective that motivates all the actors. The motivation for fostering entrepreneurship depends on who the actor or stakeholder is.

For public officials, job creation and tax revenues (fiscal health) may be the primary objectives. For banks, a larger and more profitable loan portfolio may be the benefit.

For universities, knowledge-generation and traction for their "pracademic" business programmes may be the benefits.

For entrepreneurs and investors, wealth creation may be the benefit. For corporations, innovation, product-acquisition, talent retention and supply chain development may be the benefits. Many stakeholders must benefit in order for the ecosystem to be self-sustaining.

All of SA’s cities are far from having efficient entrepreneurial ecosystems. Cape Town appears to have lost the plot, focusing on the creation of an enabling environment via broadband networks and supporting a few iconic projects such as the Philippi small business centre.

Johannesburg has a clear vision, but is only now starting to map its de facto ecosystem – a good first step. Interestingly, Ekurhuleni, which lacks the sexy branding of Cape Town and Jozi, is the city that, in my view, is getting the ecosystem building process right. It’s Aerotropolis strategy forms the basis of a vision predicated on the region’s historical manufacturing, logistics and industrial vigour — but adding innovation, global business and investor-friendliness to the mix. If I had any kind of real economy or digital business, I would move to Ekurhuleni tomorrow.

Cities need to encourage and nurture entrepreneurial ecosystems. As Ann Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise said recently: "If SA’s economy is to grow … the growth of our cities’ economies has to accelerate dramatically."

Entrepreneurs drive growth. Coherent support ecosystems that allow more efficient matching of capital to opportunity, identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent and turn knowledge into innovation are the root system that feeds the leaves, flowers and, eventually, fruits of entrepreneurship.

It is time for local government politicians and officials to invest in a more strategic approach to ecosystem integration.

• Feinstein is MD of Traction. He is a project director of the Seda National Gazelles business accelerator and a partner of Bla Bla Bla Studios, a game animation company.