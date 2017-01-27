What has become of our dream to save lives in the mining industry?
There’s a danger that the goals of the 2014 and 2016 Mine Occupational Health and Safety Summit will not be achieved on time
Is the dream for zero harm in the mining industry in trouble?
Milestones agreed on by all industry stakeholders at the 2014 and 2016 Mine Occupational Health and Safety Summit are in danger of not being achieved within their timeline.
They include eliminating all mining fatalities by 2020 and a 20% reduction in serious injuries (either incapacitating employees from performing their normal or similar occupations for periods totalling 14 days or more or causing employees to suffer the loss of joints, or part of joints, or permanent disability).
Combined efforts by stakeholders are not bearing any fruits. At the end of the summit last year, there was consensus among all the partners in that things had to be done differently if the sector wanted to achieve the milestone targets and ultimate goal of Zero Harm.
When releasing 2016 statistics on health and safety earlier this month (January) Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane pointed out that, in the year to November 2016 there had been 73 fatalities recorded in the mining sector compared with 77 during 2015. Gold sector recorded 30 fatalities, platinum 27, coal 4 and other mines 12. In the category of other mines these include diamonds, chrome, copper and iron ore.
This announcement of "reduced fatalities" is still not a cause for celebration. These figures continue to show that gold and platinum mines remain the main contributors to fatal accidents. Though the National Union of Mineworkers welcomed the slight decline, it raised its concern on the lack of commitment towards zero harm, particularly by employers.
It urged employers to do more to achieve the zero harm milestones. One death is one death too many. The very sad thing that comes with those statistics is the fact that these workers are breadwinners to their families.
The NUM is observing this increase in the platinum belt and interpreting it as a result of the fact that when workers fight against each other, the employers relax the health and safety procedures, standards and policies which lead to the spike in fatalities and injuries. The union calls on workers to unite to save their lives, limbs and lungs from the brutality of the industry.
In the summit last November, the tripartite leaders committed to zero harm in mine safety by signing for the following five key priorities:
1. Tripartite visible felt leadership and relationship building
Action: principals and leaders of all stakeholder groups commits to meeting at least on two facilitated sessions on health and safety matters per annum.
2. Trust deficit
Action: All stakeholders will address the issue of trust deficit amongst the stakeholders moving from a transactional to transformative approach on OHS matters.
3. Communication
Action: All stakeholders — the MHSC, organised labour, state and employers — will commit to improving communication across all levels to ensure that the message of Zero Harm reaches all mine employees and contractors, and in so doing support and permeate actions intended to improve OHS throughout the industry.
4. Empowerment of supervisors and employee empowerment
Action: Stakeholders will collectively and collaboratively empower supervisors, health and safety representatives and employees through extended visible felt leadership and empowering conversations.
This will not only be implemented by employers but also other stakeholders from organised tripartite stakeholders will also strive to empower women in mining on safety and security challenges, personal protective equipment and hygiene issues that impact on them.
5. Annual company health and safety days
Action: Each mining company will commit to hosting an annual health and safety day tailored to their respective needs as part of their overall health and safety campaigns.
• Chilwane is a media officer at the National Union of Mineworkers
