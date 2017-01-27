Green energy wins over the world as technology makes it cheaper

About 55 of the 420 members of RenewableUK, the UK’s main renewable energy trade association, are investing in solutions in this area. As part of efforts to make renewable energy available more easily and quickly, in August, the National Grid announced the results of its first enhanced frequency response auction. Successful bidders have 18 months in which to complete their projects for the four-year contracts.

Battery energy storage dominated the submissions and this technology is evolving rapidly, driving down costs. According to a report by Moody’s last year, battery prices have fallen by half since 2010 and "commercial and industrial use of lithium-ion batteries for energy storage could become economically viable in the next three to five years if the decline in battery prices persists".

Improvements in battery technology are also enabling electronic vehicle technology to become viable and reliable, adding to the appeal of electric vehicles to consumers. One of the most successful manufacturers, Tesla, recently unveiled Powerwall, a home storage device that holds energy typically generated through solar panels installed in a home during the day and allows the homeowners to use it — again most commonly — in the evenings.

Low Running costs

Whereas coal-and gas-fired power stations have expensive running costs as raw materials have to be bought in, the fuel-for-wind turbines and solar panels is free. The only running costs are maintenance and repair and, thanks to the nature of the technology, these tend to be low.

Technical innovations range from solar paint, which uses organic photovoltaic technology to generate electricity when it is applied to cars and houses, through to electricity generation from the kinetic energy generated by a group of people playing football on Astroturf.

To boost its electric vehicles, Tesla is building a vast "gigafactory," in the Nevada desert with a capacity of 35GW hours. According to the company, when the new facility comes online in 2018 it will produce more lithium-ion batteries annually than were produced across the world in 2013.

Such innovation is also providing opportunities and challenges for policy makers, who are having to react more quickly to new products and services. Meanwhile, technology and economics aside, changes in regulation are also driving the growth of renewables.