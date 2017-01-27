CARTOON: Trump's waterboarding

Despite optimistic predictions the JSE closed weaker on Friday in subdued trade as 2016 fourth-quarter US GDP grew 1.9% rather than the expected 2.2%
The government’s promises of ‘a better life for all’ have not come close to addressing the challenges of the political economy, writes Thabang Motsohi
Prices for both 95 and 93 octane petrol will increase by 29c/l, both grades of diesel will increase by 21c/l, while LPG goes up by 21c/kg
Senior officials are breaking the tradition of closing ranks and expressing their concern about how the party is now seen as a way to secure state contracts and jobs
German prosecutors have broadened their Volkswagen emissions-scandal investigation, and say a former CE knew about cheating earlier than he admits
Changes to the CPI basket will insure that the inflation measurement reflects changes in consumer expenditure since the last reweighting in 2013
Blyvooruitzicht Gold Mine went into liquidation four years ago, now village residents are left in extreme poverty with no help on the horizon
AU summit expected to consider "withdrawal strategy" to follow if reform demands are not met
De Villiers now takes charge of the one-day squad when the five-match series against Sri Lanka begins on Saturday
The effect of lavish lifestyles on the environment needs to be understood, write Peter Wells and Anne Touboulic
Friday, January 27 2017
Thursday, January 26 2017
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.