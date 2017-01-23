CARTOON: Jammeh drives into the sunset

Brent falls to $55.42, declining for the first time in three sessions, but cuts by producers and a weaker dollar provide some support
The emergence of China situating itself as a force in favour of globalisation really turns everything on its head, writes Tim Cohen
Trade and industry minister’s two-day visit to Britain is also intended to showcase investment opportunities in priority sectors in SA
Thami Ntenteni’s appointment and removal from the Media Development and Diversity Agency’s board also comes under scrutiy, writes Khulekani Magubane
Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating whether two data breaches should have been reported sooner to investors
Economists expect a steady repo rate while the inflation outlook will determine Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s statement, writes Claire Bisseker
Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas says the board notes a ‘sharp increase’ in global concern about auditor independence
A strong presence in Syria underlines the radical movement’s challenge to US President Donald Trump after losing a number of cities in Iraq
Skipper steers Sri Lanka to win as Sandakan has SA batsmen in a spin
Critics and consumers roast Ford over its inaction as Kugas combust, writes David Furlonger
Monday, January 23 2017
Friday, January 20 2017
Investors Monthly is a magazine published
by Times Media, Media Division included in
the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of
the month.
Please login or register to comment.