Opinion

CARTOON: Jammeh drives into the sunset

23 January 2017 - 06:09 AM

Monday, January 23 2017

African troops prepare for Gambian president’s return

Autocratic leader Yahya Jammeh flies to exile in Equatorial Guinea as assurances offered to him to leave come under scrutiny
World
14 hours ago

West African leaders arrive in Gambia as Jammeh holds his ground

Leaders attempt to persuade the former Gambian president to stand down before military intervention, with UN backing, proceeds
World
2 days ago

‘Barrow must be allowed to form his government’: SA’s stance on Gambia

As Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down, tourists and residents are fleeing the country and troops gather on the country’s borders
World
3 days ago

Friday, January 20 2017

