Running for president may have been Trump’s best business move

Donald Trump likes to remind us what a great businessman he is (or rather was). He may be right — perhaps his best business decision was to run for US president. It has greatly enhanced the value of his brand. As they like to say in Hollywood, there is no such thing as bad publicity.

Moreover, he did not apparently have to spend much of his own wealth on his triumphant publicity campaign. A generally hostile media provided him with all the exposure he needed and did not have to pay much for. They thought, as did Hillary Clinton, that exposing his exceptionalism would be enough to put off potential voters. As we now know, they were wrong.

The daily Trump tweets became the news events of the campaign (and, alas, continue to make the news) and were to his advantage at the polling booths. A tweeting President Trump, like much of what he will do and say when in office, breaks the mould and we may just have to get accustomed to his style (or lack of it).

What he does in office, with the help of his Cabinet colleagues and many appointments, will matter more than his tweets or intentions. The promise of a very different and more encouraging approach than that provided by the Obama administration to doing business in the US has resonated strongly with the commercial world — especially small businesses, whose confidence levels are at record highs. Confidence in future income prospects is the most important ingredient in the recipe for more spending by households and firms, which will raise US growth rates if the promise materialises.