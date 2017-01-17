CARTOON: An Unexpected Recall ...

Metal rises to hover near seven-week highs hit the day before as investors await Theresa May’s speech in which she is expected to discuss a ‘hard Brexit’
Forays to Taiwan and Israel show a willingness to put trade before the ANC’s outdated political solidarity, writes Tony Leon
Governance structure aims to fix spatial planning, improve service delivery and modernise governance
All leaders linked to the Guptas in the former public protector’s report must face the ANC integrity commission, says the party Western Cape provincial executive
The budget clothing retailer suffers decline in sales over the December quarter as well as high product inflation of 10.8%
IMF points to the country’s inadequate labour market skills, says the market is incompatible with the economy’s demands
Xoliswa Tini, CEO of Xoliswa Tini Property Group, beat the odds and became a highly successful estate agent in the Eastern Cape
Analysts raise their ‘tactical’ view of Indonesian equities as emerging market bond volatility is expected to ease following Trump’s victory
Domingo has been a constant over the last few years‚ but he receives few of the plaudits that should go his way, writes Telford Vices
Media houses turn to Dublin-based researcher Storyful to verify stories and keep reputations intact, but there’s concern the fake news wildfire is out of control, writes David Gauvey Herbert
Tuesday, January 17 2017
Monday, January 16 2017
