Opinion

Samsung scandal: what’s the worst that could happen — or the best?

Investors in sprawling appliances manufacturer Samsung Electronics should keep a close watch on the share price, writes Tim Culpan

16 January 2017 - 11:56 AM Tim Culpan
Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Taipei — Investors betting on the outcome of bribery investigations at Samsung Electronics have some riveting viewing ahead.

Bears finally got their turn on Friday after bulls dominated the stock for most of the week amid a probe into claims that the company and vice-chairman Jay Y Lee’s might be linked to corruption. Samsung shares fell as much as 2.9% in early trade after Lee, 48, was formally named as a suspect late on Thursday.

A lot of newspaper ink will spilled over this scandal, and there’s no shortage of opinion as to how it will play out.

South Korean prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Samsung heir

Lee Jae-Yong would become the first executive of the electronic giant to be held in the influence-peddling scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye
World
3 hours ago

Samsung comes through the fire in fine form, as profit soars

The consumer electronics group’s latest results show the resilience of its business, in the wake of the storm over its incendiary Galaxy Note 7
Companies
10 days ago

No buttons on the front of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 phone

Samsung needs the Galaxy S8 to be a hit after suffering the Note 7 debacle that led to an embarrassing recall and could cost the company more than ...
Companies
1 month ago

In a worst-case scenario, Samsung’s leader is jailed, the group hit with stiff fines, management restructured and other executives left facing punishment.

On a more positive note, perhaps Samsung’s management model will get a facelift, with product people elevated to higher positions ahead of friends and family. After all, they’re the ones who generate revenue.

Samsung 2016 share-price rise: 43%

Other complications could include a shake-up at the financial core of the company. Those who control the purse strings determine the allocation of capital. If a new leader decides that more funds should be put into TV and smartphones and less into chips or new technology, then the Samsung’s fortunes could turn quickly.

Whatever happens, some investors seem to believe the turmoil is a buying opportunity. What they may be forgetting though — and the data certainly suggest as much — is that they’re bidding up the stock to price-earnings multiples not seen since 2012. That’s when Samsung’s global smartphone share was above 30% and net income for the year rose 74%.

That’s not the situation today, and Samsung’s blue-chip semiconductor business faces the same macro headwinds as everybody else. Perhaps there’ll be some unlocking of that unit’s value as a result of this scandal or from moves by activist investor Elliott Management, but neither would create additional revenue.

As market bulls and bears wrestle over Samsung’s fate, they’d be wise to keep their eye on the ball. And that ball is earnings.

Culpan is a technology columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He previously covered technology for Bloomberg News. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg and its owners.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
‘F**k White People’: zero f**ks given
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Skeleton of Bankorp dragged out
Opinion
3.
Ramaphosa has to fight dirty for top job
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Basic lessons in diplomacy — in case the DA is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Economics count in fate of Samsung leader
Companies

Samsung heir subjected to ‘marathon’ questioning in Park scandal
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.