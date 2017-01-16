Samsung scandal: what’s the worst that could happen — or the best?

In a worst-case scenario, Samsung’s leader is jailed, the group hit with stiff fines, management restructured and other executives left facing punishment.

On a more positive note, perhaps Samsung’s management model will get a facelift, with product people elevated to higher positions ahead of friends and family. After all, they’re the ones who generate revenue.

Samsung 2016 share-price rise: 43%

Other complications could include a shake-up at the financial core of the company. Those who control the purse strings determine the allocation of capital. If a new leader decides that more funds should be put into TV and smartphones and less into chips or new technology, then the Samsung’s fortunes could turn quickly.

Whatever happens, some investors seem to believe the turmoil is a buying opportunity. What they may be forgetting though — and the data certainly suggest as much — is that they’re bidding up the stock to price-earnings multiples not seen since 2012. That’s when Samsung’s global smartphone share was above 30% and net income for the year rose 74%.

That’s not the situation today, and Samsung’s blue-chip semiconductor business faces the same macro headwinds as everybody else. Perhaps there’ll be some unlocking of that unit’s value as a result of this scandal or from moves by activist investor Elliott Management, but neither would create additional revenue.

As market bulls and bears wrestle over Samsung’s fate, they’d be wise to keep their eye on the ball. And that ball is earnings.

