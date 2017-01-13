Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema on the chicken industry

President Jacob Zuma has showed his hand on his preferred successor, and it’s not Cyril Ramaphosa, but Anthony Butler believes his chances are looking bright

13 January 2017 - 13:19 PM Wilson Johwa
Julius Malema. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Julius Malema. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

SABC CEO James Aguma is hanging onto his job — for now.

Jacob Zuma shows his hand over his preferred successor, and it’s not Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema weighs in on chicken industry troubles and demands a huge tariff hike.

Julius Malema wants 50% tariff to protect local chicken farmers

The EFF leader has joined the call for government intervention — and has some other far-reaching changes he would like to see in the industry
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe uses wildlife to pay off its debts. Over a six-month period Zimbabwe sold 100 elephants to Chinese zoos for $40,000 each.

Ramaphosa biographer Anthony Butler says the ANC vice-president’s chances are looking bright not least because the KwaZulu-Natal block vote that cemented Jacob Zuma’s dominance has fractured.

Peter Bruce argues that Ramaphosa needs to understand, that he is fighting Zuma and all his cronies, and the Guptas, and everyone else who doesn’t care for SA other than that they get rich off it.

With Absa caught in the public protector’s cross-hairs, the question to ask is why Busisiwe Mkhwebane is making this issue a priority?

Only a weak rand can lift Woolworths’ gloomy outlook.

A settlement between the government and major construction firms has still not been finalised.

