How to feed African agriculture

Two hundred and twenty-seven million of the world’s chronically hungry live in Africa. This translates to about 30% of this group.

Seven out of 10 people living in sub-Saharan Africa are farmers (compared with the US, where the ratio is two out of a 100) – and yet Africa has to rely on imports and food aid to feed itself. Although it is the poorest continent in the world, it spends about $50bn a year buying food from rich countries. Africa will be able to feed itself by 2030 – an ideal that will only be attainable by accelerating the rate of innovation and access to agricultural extension services for smallholder farmers.

Sub-Saharan Africa is considered the "youngest" region, although the majority of this younger population remains unemployed and their skills underutilised. Sixty percent of the continent’s unemployed are aged 15-24 years and about 40% of Africa’s workforce is under the age of 23.

Science can and should drive transformation of agriculture in Africa. Science contributes towards making agriculture in Africa more productive, competitive, sustainable and inclusive. Scientific solutions for agricultural transformation need to be pursued further, while recognising the fragility of African environments, its rich biodiversity and the complexity of the agricultural production systems. Transforming Africa’s agriculture requires a science system that produces both technical and institutional innovations. Encouragingly, political support for African agricultural development and the role therein of science, technology and innovation has reached an apex on the continent.