Helping companies stay afloat

For many years, SA was left in the doldrums of an archaic judicial management system, with few alternatives other than liquidation. Drawing from the best that international restructuring regimes had to offer, Chapter 6 found its way into the South African Company Law Statute in 2011, bringing SA, belatedly, into line with standards set by global corporate rescue regimes.

There is a recognition that companies that are already insolvent must be placed in liquidation, and those capable of being rescued must be saved. Clearly, if there is no chance of rescuing the company, then there is no need to continue to flog the proverbial dead horse. If liquidation is the only alternative, the practitioner and the creditors must release the company from its rescue proceedings and place it in liquidation.

Modern rescue culture (which started all those years ago in the UK and the US) supports the notion that there is always a need to save debtor companies that are candidates for rescue and have genuine recovery prospects. These companies are entitled to receive the protection of the moratorium and the opportunity to have the business restructured, rationalised and to exit into a solvent trading position.

The fact that the voluntary entry into business rescue occurs by the mere passing of a board resolution reflects the South African legislature’s intention to make rescue and restructuring an easier mechanism to secure a "fresh start", and supports a shift to a more debtor-friendly (company-focused) approach. The current shift in mindset was best stated by Judge Claassen in Oakdene Square Properties and Others vs Farm Bothasfontein (Kyalami) and Others; Farm Bothasfontein (Kyalami) vs Kyalami Events and Exhibitions Ltd and others: "The general philosophy permeating the business-rescue provisions is the recognition of the value of the business as a going concern rather than the juristic person itself. Hence the name "business rescue" and not "company rescue".