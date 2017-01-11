Opinion

CARTOON: A race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa

11 January 2017 - 06:56 AM

Wednesday, January 11 2017

ANC moves to contain divisive succession talk

Leadership candidates have been urged to distance themselves from endorsements as unions stick with their ‘principled’ choices
Politics
1 day ago

ANC Women’s League unapologetic about backing a woman for president

The league says its decision to back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was not ill-disciplined, and it is now time to dismantle the patriarchy
Politics
1 day ago

Distance yourself from endorsements, ANC tells Ramaphosa, Dlamini-Zuma

ANC calls on the deputy president and the outgoing AU commission chairwoman to publicly distance themselves from the endorsements they have received ...
Politics
2 days ago

Tuesday, January 10 2017

