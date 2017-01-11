CARTOON: A race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa

A bullish spirit ahead of incoming US president Donald Trump’s first post-election press conference lifted the JSE as rand weakness boosted big diversified miners
It’s all very well tightening law on drunk driving, but why not enforce existing laws? And guess what — the ANC Youth League’s surprise probably favours Jacob Zuma
The Ikusasa scheme hopes to assist the "missing middle" students and potentially change the lives of thousands of students
ANC needs to ask itself ‘difficult questions’, says Gwede Mantashe, castigating those who ‘thrive on chaos and divisions’
Luno opens offices in London and sets its sights on global markets as adoption of bitcoin and ‘anonymous digital currencies’ set to soar
Liquidity stress, poor economic growth and political instability are keeping the Moody’s outlook for sub-Saharan Africa negative
CEO of Cashkows.com Ryno Viljoen unpacks the laws around immigration and how this may affect your retirement savings
With new allegations involving Russia. Things could get interesting.
For blazing his way to gold at the Rio Olympics, South African sprinter Wayde van Niekerk has been nominated for one of the world’s top sports awards
Groundbreaking CSIR’s technology creates a 3D reconstruction of deeper layers of skin to reduce the effect of smudging, writes Sarah Wild
Wednesday, January 11 2017
Tuesday, January 10 2017
