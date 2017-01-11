A blockchain decentralises the transfer of digital objects — or does it?

The basic idea of blockchain technology is that it is supposed to let people transfer digital objects — money, securities, whatever — like they’re physical objects.

Transfers of dollars rely on banks, and central banks, to keep records of who has all the money; we have to trust them; we don’t get to hold our dollars (except a few paper bills) ourselves. Transfers of securities rely on intermediaries — brokers and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in the US — to keep records of who has all the stock; we have to trust them; we don’t get to hold our stocks ourselves.

Transfers of bitcoins don’t rely on any trusted intermediary, the distributed ledger — the blockchain — of bitcoin transactions allows people to transfer bitcoins between themselves without trusting a third party. Anyone can use the ledger; you don’t have to be a member of a selective club. The blockchain idea is about decentralised, permissionless transfers of value.

So it’s weird that basically every well-publicised experiment with blockchains in finance is done by a centralised intermediary. There is the endless chatter about central banks, which already keep the ledgers of who has dollars or whatever, using blockchains to keep those ledgers. And there are endless consortiums of big banks who want to build permissioned blockchains for their own use. And DTCC, which is the main centralised intermediary for US securities transactions, is endlessly announcing its own blockchain experiments.