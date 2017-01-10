Firms push envelope with bright ideas to deliver energy to Africa
The majority of mainstream efforts focus on large-scale solar infrastructure development, while much of the continent’s potential lies in the off-grid space, write Tsakane Ngoepe and Tine Henriksen
10 January 2017 - 07:02 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.