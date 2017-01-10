CARTOON: Russian doping

Uncertainty ahead of Trump’s comments, however, dampened demand for the dollar
Being listed for Cyril Ramaphosa’s top team if he becomes party president could be terrifying. And what is holding up the Ford Kuga fire probe?
Gauteng came nowhere near hitting its target for building schools, according to research commissioned by the Centre for Child Law
The veterans insist a consultative conference — looking at the path the party is on, rather than its leadership — needs to come before the June policy conference
Volkswagen is still ahead of Japanese rival Toyota as the world’s largest car producer by volume — despite its diesel-emissions crisis
Liquidity stress, poor economic growth and political instability are keeping the Moody’s outlook for sub-Saharan Africa negative
Nico Vermeulen, Director at the National Automobile Association of SA discusses a 15.3% drop in December’s new vehicle sales — and whether 2017 might be better
Deputy leader Martin McGuinness’s exit effectively collapses the government and risks political paralysis as Britain plans its exit from the European Union
Formerly the world’s number one golfer, Rory McIlroy will have to fend off some young bucks as well as older predators, such as Nick Faldo and Retief Goosen
Blockchain, cognitive computing and cloud are some of the technologies expected to bring about the biggest changes
