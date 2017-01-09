Trump is the world’s biggest risk — and China his highest-risk arena

Independence is the core American value. George Washington warned future US leaders to avoid foreign entanglements, presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D Roosevelt avoided the world wars for as long as possible. Later presidents vowed to respond to foreign aggression "at a time and place of our choosing".

President-elect Donald Trump has now declared a new form of US independence, one that’s likely to transform US foreign policy. Every January, Eurasia Group publishes our list of top global political risks for the coming year. For 2017, there are many reasons why "Independent America" is our choice for risk #1.

Trump campaigned on a pledge to "make America great again" but also on promises to build an "America first" approach to the world. That means resolute rejection of the idea, central to US foreign policy since 1945, that the US is the indispensable leader in world affairs.

That will come as welcome news to many around the world who don’t trust Washington, but Trump’s view also implies a purely transactional approach to relationships, including with traditional allies. "Want US support? Pay up. Want US protection? Pay more." Other governments will hear that a lot in 2017. Trump insists that the world’s sole superpower will spend its resources only in pursuit of core US interests — without regard for the consequences for everyone else. On security, trade, and climate policy, says Trump, all treaties and alliances are up for review.

This is not isolationism. Trump will use US power much less cautiously than Barack Obama has. Instead, this is an extreme unilateralism grounded in Trump’s conviction that other governments are invoking traditional ties and common values to take advantage of US taxpayers.

Unfortunately for Trump, and everyone else, he’ll have to learn from mistakes as he makes them. He’s the first person ever elected US president who has never served in either government or the military. He knows little about the rest of the world and has yet to determine which advisers and officials he can trust for sound advice.