Opinion

TERTIARY BUDGET

Higher education crisis set to deepen as funding fails to match minister’s vision

Ambitions to expand technical institutions and introduce community colleges despite R40bn annual shortfall, writes Belinda Bozzoli

09 January 2017 - 06:49 AM Belinda Bozzoli

BL Premium

This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.

For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.