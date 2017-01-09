CARTOON: Halfway out the door

Futures weakened in line with a thinly traded JSE while the rand gave little direction. Banks firmed, but renewed Brexit jitters hit shares with UK exposure
There is a mounting prospect of conflict between a US led by an inexperienced and ill-informed president and a China on the rise, writes Ian Bremmer
Service provider Jo-Minproc Engineering is threatening the schools’ infrastructure due to non-payment by the Department of Basic Education
ANC calls on the deputy president and the outgoing AU commission chairwoman to publicly distance themselves from the endorsements they have received to lead the party
Trump’s anti-globalisation rhetoric and recent attacks on US car manufacturers in Mexico concern BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler
Figures released on Monday show December sales down 15.3% from a year earlier, to bring the full-year 2016 market down by 11.4%
Gary Bannatyne is turning the business education model on its head
Russia 'tired' of denying claims by US intelligence agencies President Vladimir Putin personally ordered hacking campaign to benefit Trump
The panel’s recommendations include appointing a director of cricket and making the convenor of selectors’ post permanent
Being able to speak two languages can help people to stave off dementia when they age, according to a study by Canadian scientists
