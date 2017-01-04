How China perceives SA as an investor destination (and it is not a rosy picture)

SA’s power shortage has led to a "coal supply crunch". Although rich in coal reserves, Eskom is required to store new coal resources, and domestic policy instability and high labour risk have caused uncertainties relating to the future development of the local coal industry.

Processes for the approval of the outflow of foreign currency are an administrative burden. Chinese investment is generally priced in dollars and significant exchange losses have been incurred.

The effect of foreign exchange risk management on profitability has the same priority status as business operational risk.

SA has more than 30,000km of railway lines, but due to disrepair about half are not operational. Poor operational capacity and efficiency have seriously harmed the international competitiveness of exported goods such as iron ore and manganese.

The speed of passenger lines connecting Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and other metropolitan centres is unsatisfactory. The lack of financial investment and infrastructure and the significant funding gap is a significant concern.

Suggestions for enhancing the South African economy include an economic structure and policy adjustment, improvement of the investment environment, improvement of public transport, energy and water supply and greater emphasis on human resources.

Key Prerequisite

Industrialisation is a key prerequisite for tackling poverty. SA’s economy is too dependent on resource exploitation and exports of primary products.

Implementing an industrial-park economy and special economic zones to increase infrastructure investment and attract foreign investment would achieve a more diversified economy. Pragmatic industrial policies, based on specific local conditions, are required to step up the growth of SA’s economy.

The development of the agricultural, tourism and service industries should diversify the economy and present job opportunities.

SA should develop unified and clear policies dedicated to encouraging and protecting foreign investment through appropriate legislation. The country is also encouraged to improve the stability and transparency of its economic policies to protect and build investor confidence. Appropriate tax-incentive policies should be considered to stimulate foreign investment, especially in advanced technology, industrial restructuring and exports, power and energy infrastructure, transportation and communications, and agriculture and forestry.

Improving the efficiency of government departments, upgrading social security and reducing violent crime are seen as priorities. The deficiencies in social services, public transport, energy and water supply are seen as inhibitors of economic and social development.

Economic globalisation and foreign direct investment into SA will require high-quality management and technical personnel. Consideration should be given to relaxing immigration and work-permit policies, as this would help fill the gap of high-quality talent and would develop and promote local skills.

In conclusion, the UN Conference on Trade and Development World Investment Report, released towards the end of 2016, records a rise in global foreign direct investment (FDI) of 38% to $1.8-trillion, but a drop in FDI into Africa of 7% to $54bn for 2015.

Investment trends are shifting to less risky developed economies and developing economies in Asia.

FDI into Asian developing countries for 2015 rose to $540bn — or 10 times more than into Africa. The report predicts that overall FDI into Africa continued to drop in 2016 and over the next two years will decline by 10% to 15%.

In 2015, FDI into SA dropped 69% to $1.8bn — the lowest level in 10 years. Is anyone out there listening?

• Lai King is head of tax (Africa) and the Asia-Africa practice for Hogan Lovells