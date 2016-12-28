Opinion

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Buffet pockets billions after Trump victory

28 December 2016 - 16:07 PM Wilson Johwa
Warren Buffett. Picture: REUTERS
Warren Buffett. Picture: REUTERS

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

EFF refuses to be "baited" by the ANC Women’s League over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s suitability to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC president

SA online shoppers may find it hard to forgive, online retailer takealot.com for delivery glitches

When IVF goes wrong. A Dutch medical institution investigates a mix-up involving some 26 women.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Business Day editor Tim Cohen says African growth is set to rebound next year to 2.9%, with copper and iron ore being good indicators of the state of global manufacturing.

Warren Buffett led the gains made by the super rich in 2016, adding $11.8bn during the year as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway’s airline and banking holdings soared after Donald Trump’s surprise victory on November 8.

There has been little Christmas spirit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid appeals for divine clemency.

Carmel Rickard says the system of labour tenants was made illegal in the 1960s, it continues in some forms. Those seeking ownership of the land on which they lived and worked had to apply for recognition as labour tenants by March 31 2001. An estimated 19,000 did so, but 15 years later the applications of nearly 11,000 are still in limbo.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Miners poised for more income gains in 2017, which would bolster balance sheets and allow mining companies to pursue acquisitions, raise dividends and cut debt.

Public hearings on insurance bill which has been in development for more than six years. Insurers have already begun dual reporting and developing the necessary processes and systems to meet its requirements as part of the twin-peaks reforms.

Flawed airbags prompt BMW China to recall 200,000 vehicles

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Love and hope may have left SABC, but Faith was ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Why RDP housing is keeping people poor
Opinion
3.
IN GOOD FAITH: The promised land
Opinion / In Good Faith
4.
EDITORIAL: PetroSA: here’s how looting starts
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Solidarity’s fledgling private university shows ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.