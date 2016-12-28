EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Buffet pockets billions after Trump victory
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
EFF refuses to be "baited" by the ANC Women’s League over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s suitability to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC president
SA online shoppers may find it hard to forgive, online retailer takealot.com for delivery glitches
When IVF goes wrong. A Dutch medical institution investigates a mix-up involving some 26 women.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Business Day editor Tim Cohen says African growth is set to rebound next year to 2.9%, with copper and iron ore being good indicators of the state of global manufacturing.
Warren Buffett led the gains made by the super rich in 2016, adding $11.8bn during the year as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway’s airline and banking holdings soared after Donald Trump’s surprise victory on November 8.
There has been little Christmas spirit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, amid appeals for divine clemency.
Carmel Rickard says the system of labour tenants was made illegal in the 1960s, it continues in some forms. Those seeking ownership of the land on which they lived and worked had to apply for recognition as labour tenants by March 31 2001. An estimated 19,000 did so, but 15 years later the applications of nearly 11,000 are still in limbo.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Miners poised for more income gains in 2017, which would bolster balance sheets and allow mining companies to pursue acquisitions, raise dividends and cut debt.
Public hearings on insurance bill which has been in development for more than six years. Insurers have already begun dual reporting and developing the necessary processes and systems to meet its requirements as part of the twin-peaks reforms.
Flawed airbags prompt BMW China to recall 200,000 vehicles
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
1. Dear SA media,Prof Rok Ajulu, was Minister Sisulu's husband. He was also more than that. Long before he met her, he was renowned scholar.— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) December 27, 2016
