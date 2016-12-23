How Trump came to power in the world’s first international election

Public debate, already compromised by the distortions of campaigns driven by super-PACs, has been dispersed across a cyberspace with false moorings in the US, an all-absorbing sea in which anybody can dump their debris. Witness the more than 100 fake pro-Trump websites set up by a bunch of teenagers in Macedonia and compare this to SA’s Information Scandal of 1978.

In the old days, influencing the public debate in the US was a costly affair involving several government departments, Swiss bank accounts and the purchase of a whole newspaper. It brought down John Vorster’s government; the kids in Macedonia are internet heroes and rumours about Russia’s intervention has only bolstered President Vladimir Putin’s image as a world statesman.

Clinton has been accused of ignoring the working class, but this has been refuted by analyses showing that Trump’s base support was among a middle class afraid of falling into workerdom. "Crooked Hillary’s" one major fault was not to be even more crooked and offer, clandestinely perhaps, amnesty to Julian Assange if she got to power. Analysis has shown a disproportionate amount of media attention to the false scandal surrounding her transfer of e-mails to a private server — her main motivation, ironically, being to deal with a phenomenon no other secretary of state has had to deal with before her: the avalanche of social media messages.

Evidence is thin, but what one can say is that the scenario of Russian government hackers passing information on to Assange’s WikiLeaks, who then inserted it into US cyberspace at the right time, is not in the domain of conspiracy theory anymore.

Analysis and research also are still thin on the broader import of these developments. For the e-mail scandal to have worked, the constant recirculation of suspicion was needed, and this is where you and I come in.

Trump’s use of bots to spread the "crooked Hillary" message is common cause, but the rest of the worldwide Facebook universe must surely have played a role. On my own social media accounts I have come across many commentaries from users in a variety of non-US countries, and whose inputs were being spread by users who often looked like Americans.

In this sense, of public debate spilling far over US borders, it was an international election. Many commentators have drawn parallels between Brexit and Trumpit, and there is now a replica Tea Party movement in practically every major country, given to patriotic paranoia, religious shortcuts, ignorance values and racial aggression — the sort of stuff that flourishes on social media.

Perhaps we should embrace the logistics being installed. For all we know, it may lead to the democratisation of the fledgling institutions of world government. Some pundits say give Trump a chance, and because he’ll be operating from such a low base of expectations, perhaps surprising us is one thing he can guarantee. Accepting climate change, however, is unlikely to be one. He might also get impeached quite soon.

But his rise to power is certain to galvanise the 54% of Americans who did not vote for him, especially those supporters of the Green Party who will now have some extra hills to climb in the campaign to save humanity from climate change and other calamities. Their motto will be, "Not my President", and the least we non-Americans can do is to recirculate that soundbite on our social media circuits.

You should do so even if you are a Trump supporter, because you have not voted for him and are unable to — not just yet.