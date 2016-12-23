How Trump came to power in the world’s first international election
International participation in the 2016 US presidential election goes beyond the CIA’s claims about Russian intervention, writes Hans Pienaar
In a Chinese short story, the basis for a movie currently on circuit, aliens arrive on Earth with the mission to bring political unity to its 200-odd nations, because in 3,000 years, according to the time-travelling aliens, they are going to need Earth’s help.
The implication is that if they do not intervene, in three millennia little more unity will exist than there is now among our planet’s squabbling peoples.
But forget about saving other worlds — unity is fast becoming a central requirement if humanity wants to take on the challenges on its own planet. Problems such as climate change, and more particular ones such as the rapid depletion of our agricultural soils — according to one study industrial countries have 60 harvests left — are going to require us to act in far greater concert than currently seems possible.
The anaemic, bureaucratic UN, constantly vetoing itself, is far too powerless, and alternatives such as the Group of Seven, G-8, G-20 or Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) much too embryonic. International agreements are transgressed with alacrity and impunity.
And then there is democracy: how are we ever going to get 7.5-billion people to throw their weight behind organisations that are prone to become too far removed from them, a problem highlighted by the EU’s battle to keep itself together?
On the other hand, a new process might be starting to happen, one in which you and I are already taking part. It could be that future historians, or some working on alien spaceships, may see the election of Donald Trump as the first international election. One that in a roundabout way took us further down the path towards a united humanity.
In the old days, influencing the public debate in the US was a costly affair involving several government departments, Swiss bank accounts and the purchase of a whole newspaper
The Russian intervention — that this did happen systematically will always be an assumption, as Russian officials would have covered their tracks effectively had they indeed run such a scheme — showed up one truth about the US election process: that it is far from a model of democracy. For several elections now it has become clear that media dominance ensures victory, and that such dominance can be gained by means other than faithfulness to factual reality.
In all the reams of postelection analysis the one constant gripe remains a puzzle to me, the almost universal "media culpa", averring that the US media and poll services called the outcome wrong.
I beg to differ, from early in the campaign influential figures such as documentary filmmaker Michael Moore’s forecast with great accuracy that the Rustbelt states would provide the small majorities that in the event gave Trump the edge. Where the media does have it wrong, is in presenting the Trump movement as Richard Nixon’s notorious "silent majority" finding its voice again.
This it is clearly not. Hillary Clinton ended with one of the largest totals of voters, and if one adds the votes of the independents, the vast majority of whom are in Clinton’s left-of-centre camp, almost 54% of US voters did not vote for Trump. What the US media should be spelling out is that Trump will be running a minority government.
Since independence from colonial rule, Africa has been the dubious beneficiary of voting systems honed by centuries of adaptation and experimentation, often at great cost in lives, from elsewhere. The US system is quite archaic compared with those of say, Zimbabwe, or Namibia, or indeed SA.
In the sort of system demanded of African governments, Clinton would have been the winner, or at the very least would have been in a run-off, as often happens in former French colonies. Indeed, Trump’s declaration before US election day that he would not necessarily accept the outcome, put him in the African dictator class of Robert Mugabe, Laurent Gbagbo, Jonas Savimbi and Yahyah Jammeh.
When Southern African countries’ observer missions endorse as free and fair elections that put dictators such as Mugabe back in power, they usually act in bad faith by focusing on election day, when clashes or transgressions of electoral rules can be easily characterised as isolated incidents. More thorough and democratically minded missions, such as the Carter Institute, on many occasions find fault with the lead-up, when curtailments of press freedom especially cannot but skew the outcome.
It would be interesting to divert the EU’s electoral observer mission, which is very active in Africa, to the US for the next election. It would almost certainly have to find fault with the media environment, but rather than a particular candidate being favoured, it might find that the media is too free and too ubiquitous, especially when it comes to the rampant and apparently uncontrollable social media.
The media have become too free, courtesy of social media’s most salient feature, its dislocation. Services such as Facebook, Twitter and Google can be analysed as the advance guard of an American neocolonialism. But its narcissistic, instant-gratification, self-marketing bases, the hallmarks of American culture, have also produced billions more proto-Americans from outside the US to be added to the databases of the motherland.
For the e-mail scandal to have worked, the constant recirculation of suspicion was needed, and this is where you and I come in
Public debate, already compromised by the distortions of campaigns driven by super-PACs, has been dispersed across a cyberspace with false moorings in the US, an all-absorbing sea in which anybody can dump their debris. Witness the more than 100 fake pro-Trump websites set up by a bunch of teenagers in Macedonia and compare this to SA’s Information Scandal of 1978.
In the old days, influencing the public debate in the US was a costly affair involving several government departments, Swiss bank accounts and the purchase of a whole newspaper. It brought down John Vorster’s government; the kids in Macedonia are internet heroes and rumours about Russia’s intervention has only bolstered President Vladimir Putin’s image as a world statesman.
Clinton has been accused of ignoring the working class, but this has been refuted by analyses showing that Trump’s base support was among a middle class afraid of falling into workerdom. "Crooked Hillary’s" one major fault was not to be even more crooked and offer, clandestinely perhaps, amnesty to Julian Assange if she got to power. Analysis has shown a disproportionate amount of media attention to the false scandal surrounding her transfer of e-mails to a private server — her main motivation, ironically, being to deal with a phenomenon no other secretary of state has had to deal with before her: the avalanche of social media messages.
Evidence is thin, but what one can say is that the scenario of Russian government hackers passing information on to Assange’s WikiLeaks, who then inserted it into US cyberspace at the right time, is not in the domain of conspiracy theory anymore.
Analysis and research also are still thin on the broader import of these developments. For the e-mail scandal to have worked, the constant recirculation of suspicion was needed, and this is where you and I come in.
Trump’s use of bots to spread the "crooked Hillary" message is common cause, but the rest of the worldwide Facebook universe must surely have played a role. On my own social media accounts I have come across many commentaries from users in a variety of non-US countries, and whose inputs were being spread by users who often looked like Americans.
In this sense, of public debate spilling far over US borders, it was an international election. Many commentators have drawn parallels between Brexit and Trumpit, and there is now a replica Tea Party movement in practically every major country, given to patriotic paranoia, religious shortcuts, ignorance values and racial aggression — the sort of stuff that flourishes on social media.
Perhaps we should embrace the logistics being installed. For all we know, it may lead to the democratisation of the fledgling institutions of world government. Some pundits say give Trump a chance, and because he’ll be operating from such a low base of expectations, perhaps surprising us is one thing he can guarantee. Accepting climate change, however, is unlikely to be one. He might also get impeached quite soon.
But his rise to power is certain to galvanise the 54% of Americans who did not vote for him, especially those supporters of the Green Party who will now have some extra hills to climb in the campaign to save humanity from climate change and other calamities. Their motto will be, "Not my President", and the least we non-Americans can do is to recirculate that soundbite on our social media circuits.
You should do so even if you are a Trump supporter, because you have not voted for him and are unable to — not just yet.
