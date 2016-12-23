Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lonmin CEO Ben Magara again declines a pay rise

EThekwini city manager Sibusiso Sithole has vacated his office, and Absa is the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in Pravin Gordhan's application

23 December 2016 - 14:55 PM Wilson Johwa
Ben Magara. Picture: MASIMBA SASA
Ben Magara. Picture: MASIMBA SASA

Absa is the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, for a declaratory order confirming that he is not permitted to interfere in the decisions of banks concerning their client relationships.

SABC chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe and his boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng might no longer be at the SABC, but their legacies live on: brace for record losses at the state broadcaster.

EThekwini city manager Sibusiso Sithole has vacated his office, and apparently there was no love lost between him and his boss, mayor Zandile Gumede.

Sibusiso Sithole asked to leave position as eThekwini city manager immediately

Sithole and mayor Zandile Gumede held a joint media briefing on Thursday afternoon, where Gumede denied Sithole had been suspended or placed on leave
Politics
1 day ago

Remember Riah Phiyega, the suspended former police commissioner? She is now paying the price for taking on a job that she was not qualified for. The major cost of this was the Marikana massacre, for which she — along with whoever appointed her — should take joint responsibility.

Charmain Naidoo takes stock of the last of 2016, saying that as he closes his eyes he imagines a different world without Jacob Zuma.

As you look at the menu this festive season, take note of the warning over the West Coast rock lobster, commonly known as "kreef", whose stocks have fallen to 2% of their previous levels.

After holding out on the Kuga crisis, Ford has now climbed down, saying the risk of a fire was confined to one particular model.

Ford Kuga 1.6l EcoBoost owners must urgently have their cars examined

Dealers will check the coolant concentration level and for any leaks or damage to the cooling system‚ and conduct cooling system pressure tests‚ Ford ...
Companies
1 day ago

The Financial Intelligence Centre says no to demands by the Gupta-owned Oakbay companies.

Lonmin’s Ben Magara has again declined an annual increase to his pound-denominated salary.

Nothing could go wrong at Northam. The cash-rich platinum producer is now looking to enter a growth phase. No need to speculate why CEO Paul Dunne this week spent R1m on the company’s shares.

