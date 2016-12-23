EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Lonmin CEO Ben Magara again declines a pay rise
EThekwini city manager Sibusiso Sithole has vacated his office, and Absa is the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in Pravin Gordhan’s application
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Absa is the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, for a declaratory order confirming that he is not permitted to interfere in the decisions of banks concerning their client relationships.
SABC chairperson Mbulaheni Maguvhe and his boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng might no longer be at the SABC, but their legacies live on: brace for record losses at the state broadcaster.
EThekwini city manager Sibusiso Sithole has vacated his office, and apparently there was no love lost between him and his boss, mayor Zandile Gumede.
Remember Riah Phiyega, the suspended former police commissioner? She is now paying the price for taking on a job that she was not qualified for. The major cost of this was the Marikana massacre, for which she — along with whoever appointed her — should take joint responsibility.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Charmain Naidoo takes stock of the last of 2016, saying that as he closes his eyes he imagines a different world without Jacob Zuma.
As you look at the menu this festive season, take note of the warning over the West Coast rock lobster, commonly known as "kreef", whose stocks have fallen to 2% of their previous levels.
After holding out on the Kuga crisis, Ford has now climbed down, saying the risk of a fire was confined to one particular model.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Financial Intelligence Centre says no to demands by the Gupta-owned Oakbay companies.
Lonmin’s Ben Magara has again declined an annual increase to his pound-denominated salary.
Nothing could go wrong at Northam. The cash-rich platinum producer is now looking to enter a growth phase. No need to speculate why CEO Paul Dunne this week spent R1m on the company’s shares.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Proud Maasai warrior riding the tube in London. pic.twitter.com/WS9RMxoBMX— 🇰🇪 KENYA Pics (@kenyapics) December 23, 2016
