EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma still not on the skids, but Hlaudi flounces out
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
President Jacob Zuma’s efforts to stall amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) could make SA miss its deadline for an international effort to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. This poses a danger of SA being put on a watch list.
The SABC’s sole remaining board member, chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe, acting CEO James Aguma and corporate affairs executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng staged a walkout of a parliamentary committee meeting. Sources said the SABC feared details of its controversial 2013 R550m deal with MultiChoice would be made public.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
ANC politicians who oppose President Jacob Zuma and his patronage faction are beginning to say in public what they used to say only to close friends. This could make life more difficult for the patronage group, but it does not mean Zuma is on his way out, writes Steven Friedman.
The way that people use skyscrapers is changing. For one thing, the internet has reduced the demand for conventional offices. Employees can work from home using video conferencing and virtual networks. Indeed, many redundant office buildings of the 20th century are already converted to residential uses, such as Metro Central and the Southbank Tower in London, writes University of Nottingham assistant professor in architecture David Nicholson-Cole.
US president-elect Donald Trump’s tendency to tweet first and ask questions later is causing growing concern in corporate America. It could potentially hit stock prices, turn public opinion against companies before they have a chance to explain themselves, and chill investment.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Shortly after Statistics SA reported SA’s economy grew an anaemic 0.2% in the third quarter, Deutsche Bank released a report forecasting SA’s economy will bounce back in 2017 with 1.4% growth.
The board of Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, chose Nico Muller as its new CEO, replacing Terence Goodlace who stepped down at the end of November.
Muller, who is the executive vice-president of the South African assets for Gold Fields, will join Implats as CEO and an executive director from April 3 next year.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Hey @sterkinekor your employees at Sandton r asking for bribes 2 sneak us in to shows 😩 can you address this?Somehow!— Tebogo Malope (@TebogoMalope) December 5, 2016
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Global trade could stage a quarterly rise of 3.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter, the strongest gain since the second-quarter of 2010, when the aftershocks of the global crisis began to recede.
Please login or register to comment.