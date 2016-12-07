Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma still not on the skids, but Hlaudi flounces out

07 December 2016 - 13:05 PM Robert Laing
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

President Jacob Zuma’s efforts to stall amendments to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica) could make SA miss its deadline for an international effort to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. This poses a danger of SA being put on a watch list.

The SABC’s sole remaining board member, chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe, acting CEO James Aguma and corporate affairs executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng staged a walkout of a parliamentary committee meeting. Sources said the SABC feared details of its controversial 2013 R550m deal with MultiChoice would be made public.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

ANC politicians who oppose President Jacob Zuma and his patronage faction are beginning to say in public what they used to say only to close friends. This could make life more difficult for the patronage group, but it does not mean Zuma is on his way out, writes Steven Friedman.

The way that people use skyscrapers is changing. For one thing, the internet has reduced the demand for conventional offices. Employees can work from home using video conferencing and virtual networks. Indeed, many redundant office buildings of the 20th century are already converted to residential uses, such as Metro Central and the Southbank Tower in London, writes University of Nottingham assistant professor in architecture David Nicholson-Cole.

US president-elect Donald Trump’s tendency to tweet first and ask questions later is causing growing concern in corporate America. It could potentially hit stock prices, turn public opinion against companies before they have a chance to explain themselves, and chill investment.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Shortly after Statistics SA reported SA’s economy grew an anaemic 0.2% in the third quarter, Deutsche Bank released a report forecasting SA’s economy will bounce back in 2017 with 1.4% growth.

The board of Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest platinum producer, chose Nico Muller as its new CEO, replacing Terence Goodlace who stepped down at the end of November.

Muller, who is the executive vice-president of the South African assets for Gold Fields, will join Implats as CEO and an executive director from April 3 next year.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Global trade could stage a quarterly rise of 3.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter, the strongest gain since the second-quarter of 2010, when the aftershocks of the global crisis began to recede.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Huffington Post denial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Business must help shape a new future
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

MPs to seek legal advice on Fica bill
National

If the president is wrong about Fica, Parliament will say so, Yunus Carrim says
National

Deciphering the delay on Fica bill
Opinion

Faith Muthambi’s deputy takes another swipe as SABC inquiry resumes
National / Media

POLITICS LIVE: Inquiry into one-man SABC board - does it get any more absurd ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.