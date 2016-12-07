Brexit will be made to work outside UK

The decision by the British people to leave the EU was a decisive moment in the UK’s history.

Our priority now is to make this decision work for the UK and for international partners, within and outside the EU, championing global free trade and prosperity.

That is why I am in SA this week, a long-standing, key strategic partner for the UK in Africa and internationally. I will be discussing with senior government ministers, business leaders and commentators how the UK and SA can work together to make the most of the challenges and opportunities ahead. As Group of 20 (G-20) partners, we can also do more to help strengthen commercial confidence, grow our markets and generate jobs.

Bilateral relations between our two countries have an historic strength and the same is true for our economic and financial links. SA is our biggest export market in Africa and our bilateral trade reached R130bn in 2015 (£7.7bn).

And our links continue to grow. UK exports of goods and services to SA have increased by 25% in the past decade. SA is also the largest recipient of UK foreign direct investment in Africa, accounting for 29% of its total in 2015 — that’s almost R195bn (£11.5bn). This makes us SA’s biggest investor by far, significantly more than the US, China, India, France and Germany combined.