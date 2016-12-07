BILATERAL TRADE RELATIONS
Brexit will be made to work outside UK
SA is a key strategic partner for the UK in Africa and internationally, writes Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond
The decision by the British people to leave the EU was a decisive moment in the UK’s history.
Our priority now is to make this decision work for the UK and for international partners, within and outside the EU, championing global free trade and prosperity.
That is why I am in SA this week, a long-standing, key strategic partner for the UK in Africa and internationally. I will be discussing with senior government ministers, business leaders and commentators how the UK and SA can work together to make the most of the challenges and opportunities ahead. As Group of 20 (G-20) partners, we can also do more to help strengthen commercial confidence, grow our markets and generate jobs.
Bilateral relations between our two countries have an historic strength and the same is true for our economic and financial links. SA is our biggest export market in Africa and our bilateral trade reached R130bn in 2015 (£7.7bn).
And our links continue to grow. UK exports of goods and services to SA have increased by 25% in the past decade. SA is also the largest recipient of UK foreign direct investment in Africa, accounting for 29% of its total in 2015 — that’s almost R195bn (£11.5bn). This makes us SA’s biggest investor by far, significantly more than the US, China, India, France and Germany combined.
Our economic links are not a one-way street. The UK is the second-largest market in Europe for South African goods, with 17% of all EU exports coming to the UK. The stock of foreign direct investment held by SA reached £2.7bn in 2014. And we have seen a number of South African brands making inroads into the UK market.
This matters at a time when the global economy faces significant challenges. The UK will work with SA as a leading global economy to help break down the barriers to free trade and facilitate business environments that encourage the investment, job creation and inclusive economic growth that benefits our shared prosperity.
Prime Minister Theresa May has strongly reiterated Britain’s continuing commitment to work with our international partners. We are a permanent member of the UN Security Council, of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), the Group of 7, the G-20 and the Commonwealth. And while the nature of our future relationship with the EU is still to be determined, we will want the strongest possible economic and security links with our neighbours, as well as our close friends across the world including SA.
The UK has been — and always will be — a trading nation and our overseas partners are guaranteed a business-friendly environment: last year, the World Economic Forum ranked us first among the major economies in terms of ease of doing business.
London will remain a world-leading financial hub and our creative and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to generate a wealth of opportunities for our trading partners. We have four of the world’s top 10 universities, attracting the best students from across the globe and producing great scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs — a critical resource in an age when transformative ideas have never been as fundamental to our future prosperity.
That is why I have pledged a further £4.7bn to enhance the UK’s position as a world leader in science and innovation. We will also encourage private investment with more than £400m from the British Business Bank to unlock £1bn of new investment in innovative firms. And our commitment to inclusive growth – which works for everyone – demonstrates our common ground with SA.
Britain will also continue to welcome entrepreneurs who wish to invest in the UK. These entrepreneurs know that, with our superfast broadband coverage, our robust and independent legal framework, integrated transport system and low corporation tax, the UK remains one of the best places to start and grow a business. That warm welcome extends to the record 36-million tourists who visited the UK last year including 241,000 South Africans.
I am personally committed to ensuring that the UK’s decision to leave the EU works for the UK-SA relationship, above all in the fields of trade, investment and innovation.
The Economic Partnership Agreement has been a good step in the right direction. I look forward to exploring opportunities that can help deliver enhanced business-to-business relationships, thereby forging an even closer partnership between our two nations.
• Hammond is the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.
