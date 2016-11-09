What the Treasury’s models show about a carbon tax and the economy

The carbon tax would make an important contribution to reaching SA’s commitments under the recently ratified Paris Agreement for emissions to peak in 2020-25, plateau for a decade from 2025 and decline after 2035.

The carbon tax is expected to take between 0.05 and 0.15 percentage points off average annual economic growth rates compared with business-as-usual. Sensitivity analysis shows this is the case even if the economy grows slower than expected.

It is important to note that any possible negative impact from climate change and unabated emissions, or benefits from reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as co-benefits such as lower levels of local air pollution, have not been factored into the modelling.

Therefore, the findings are likely to underestimate the benefits of the carbon tax policy and should not be viewed as an assessment of the overall impact of introducing a carbon tax in SA.

‘Focus’ scenario

The following broad findings are based on the "focus" scenario, which entailed the following tax policy:

• A basic allowance of 60%

• A tax rate of R120 a ton of carbon dioxide equivalent

• An increase in the tax rate by 10% a year from 2016 to 2020, and by the assumed rate of inflation of 5.5% from 2021 onwards

• Agriculture and waste sector emissions are exempt over the entire period

• Tax-free thresholds are constant from 2016 to 2035

In this scenario revenues are recycled through a rebate to all companies proportional to their output. Other revenue recycling scenarios, including reductions in the VAT rate and "narrow" recycling measures to a small number of sectors, are not as effective at offsetting the impact of the tax on economic activity.

These are the broad findings:

• Emissions: The simulations suggest the introduction of a carbon tax will contribute significantly to SA’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. The analysis shows the estimated reductions of 33% by 2035 compared with business as usual.

• Growth: The economy will continue to grow whilst emissions are reduced. The modelling results estimate that a carbon tax will reduce the economy’s average annual growth rate by only 0.15 percentage points.

• Jobs, households and consumers: The carbon tax also has a small impact on other macroeconomic aggregates such as employment, consumption and real wages. In the ‘focus scenario’, the annual growth rate in household consumption falls by 0.23 percentage points, employment falls by 0.07 percentage points, and real wages fall by 0.2 percentage points.

• Competitiveness: Simulation results suggests that concerns over the competitiveness impacts of the carbon tax are overstated as exports could be 3.5 per cent higher in 2035 with the introduction of the carbon tax. This is driven by sectors such as transport equipment, electrical machinery, and textiles and footwear sectors which are expected to experience increases in the annual growth rate of exports of around 7 per cent as a result of the carbon tax plus revenue recycling. In 2035, their exports are likely to be around 30 to 40 per cent higher than in the baseline.

However, certain sectors are projected to experience declines in exports including the coke oven and iron and steel sectors, although in the latter case the sector’s exports continue to grow over the period to 2035, just at a lower rate than if there were no carbon tax.

• Sectoral winners and losers: These are consistent with the objective of the carbon tax of promoting structural change. In 2035, the output from the nuclear, wind, hydro, gas and solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation sectors is expected to be more than 200% greater than without a carbon tax. These low-carbon sources of power will become much more cost-competitive with a carbon tax. Coal generation becomes less cost competitive with its output expected to be 46% lower in 2035 than without the tax.

Other sectors that could experience a decline in output relative to the baseline include petroleum refining, other manufacturing, coke production and the electricity supply sector. However, it should be stressed that this is a relative decline in output compared with the situation in which there is no carbon tax. All of these sectors are projected to grow in absolute terms by between 18% (coal generation) and 105% (other manufacturing) over the period 2014-35 even with a carbon tax.

The method of revenue recycling was found to be an important driver of the results. The analysis shows a carbon tax with persistent tax-free allowances will yield substantially lower emissions reductions, but also have a smaller negative impact on GDP growth.

The analysis suggests broad, production-based recycling such as producer-focused rebates is likely to yield smaller impacts on GDP but also less significant emissions reductions, while a narrow, clean energy-focused support will lead to substantial decreases in emissions but a lower growth rate for the economy.

The current design of the carbon tax includes elements of broad-based (electricity generation levy credit) and targeted support measures for low-income households.

The common key finding of all the modelling studies conducted to date is that the introduction of a carbon tax will contribute significantly to SA’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and will have only a modest negative impact on economic growth and other macroeconomic aggregates such as employment, consumption and real wages over the medium term.

The ratification of the 2015 Paris Agreement emphasises the reality that we will have to prepare to operate in a carbon-constrained economy over the medium to long term.

The carbon tax, together with the carbon offsets, is an important and cost-effective instrument, as part of a package of measures, to nudge our economy onto a more sustainable growth path in a just way.

• Modern is the chief director for Economic Tax Analysis at the Treasury