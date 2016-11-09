KGALEMA MOTLANTHE: High-level panel provides public forum for restitution of land
The land — access to it for farming, land and traditional leaders, land for housing, secure tenure on land, restitution for apartheid-era dispossession of land and the slow pace of the land-reform programmes of our democracy. These are issues emerging at our public hearings in different ways in the provinces.
In October at our Free State public hearing in Bloemfontein, a small-scale farmer who had hitchhiked all the way from near the Lesotho border, told us of his troubles trying to make a living from the land. At our KwaZulu-Natal public hearing in Durban, also in October, people raised many issues including brutal treatment at the hands of wetlands park security, land lease terms and relations with the Ingonyama Trust Board.
From a civil society land rights organisation, we heard that a man, now aged 102, has waited 15 years to get his land claim processed. According to the organisation, there are 11,000 outstanding land claims and it would take 50 years to finalise them at the current rate of processing.
About 3.5-million people were forcibly removed between 1960 and 1982. Labour tenants and farm workers without title to the land was the single biggest category of victims of removals and about 1-million people were removed from farms. Another 834,000 people in rural areas were removed in terms of the Group Areas Act. In the urban areas, forced removal was epitomised by Sophiatown — bulldozed, rebuilt and renamed Triomf — and District Six, which was also bulldozed, but with its churches and mosques standing as a reminder of the vibrant community forced out of the city to the windblown, sandy wastes of the Cape Flats.
There were a myriad other urban forced removals, in every part of the country.
The Reconstruction and Development Programme published in January 1994 committed the new, democratic government to settle land claims and redistribute 30% of agricultural land within five years.
Demands for land were expected to come from people removed under apartheid-era laws and those who had been generally disadvantaged by apartheid’s racially based policies and programmes.
Clause 25 of the Constitution allows for land to be expropriated for a public purpose or in the public interest. Specifically, the Constitution defines the public interest to include "the nation’s commitment to land reform and to bring about equitable access to all SA’s natural resources" and sets out the terms for compensating current owners of land earmarked for expropriation.
The compensation must be just and equitable, reflecting an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those affected, having regard to all relevant circumstances. According to the Constitution, these include the current use of the property, the history of its acquisition and use, its market value, the extent of direct state investment and subsidy in the acquisition, beneficial capital improvement of the property and the purpose of the expropriation.
The Constitution addresses the restitution and redistribution aspects of land reform. It entitles "a person or community whose tenure of land is insecure as a result of past racially discriminatory laws or practices" to tenure that is legally secure, or comparable redress, to the extent provided by an act of Parliament.
Addressing restitution, the Constitution reads a person or community dispossessed of property after June 19 1913 as a result of past racially discriminatory laws or practices is entitled to either restitution of that property or to equitable redress, to the extent provided by an act of Parliament.
The Restitution of Land Rights Act, signed into law on November 17 1994, was to attend to specific land claims through a land claims commission and land claims court.
There were a number of amendments to the act.
The latest was the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act of 2014, which reopened the lodging of new land claims for five years, from July 2 2014 to June 30 2019. However, following an application from several land rights civil society organisations, the Constitutional Court declared Parliament had not met its obligation to facilitate public involvement in accordance with the Constitution.
This is now being tackled.
The panel appointed the Speakers’ Forum, a structure of Parliament and the provincial legislatures, in January to assess the effect of the laws of our democracy. To carry out this task properly and encourage ownership of the assessment by a wide range of South Africans, we have started to consult throughout the country. Public hearings held so far have drawn hundreds of participants, some coming as individuals, others to speak for civil society organisations and many travelling far to get there, like the farmer who hitchhiked to Bloemfontein.
Our fifth public hearing is in Johannesburg on November 24 and 25. As with those already held — in the Eastern Cape in East London, the Northern Cape at Kimberley, the Free State in Bloemfontein and KwaZulu-Natal in Durban — we expect people to speak passionately about their experiences and difficulties with some of the laws introduced since 1994. However, as with the already held hearings, we also expect people to come up with proposed solutions to improve specific laws and their application in the hearing this month in Johannesburg.
Besides the panel’s public hearings, we are meeting with academics, experts and civil society organisations in particular fields. We have also invited the public generally to send us written submissions about their experiences and suggestions for improvements. Have the laws of our democracy and their application helped or hindered us in realising the kind of society envisaged in our Constitution? What are the gaps? Are there too many laws? Are many of them too complicated? The cut-off date for written submissions is the end of March 2017, and they may be posted to PO Box 2164, Cape Town 8000 (attention Leanne Morrison) or e-mailed to highlevelpanel@parliament.gov.za.
Of the more than 1,000 laws passed since our first democratic election in 1994, we have identified about 100 for special consideration in three main focus areas:
• Poverty, unemployment and the equitable distribution of wealth;
• Land reform, sustainable livelihoods and rural development and security of tenure; and
• Social cohesion and nation building.
Our consultations across the country will shape our final report and its recommendations, for hand-over to the Speakers’ Forum in August 2017, when it will also be launched in the media.
However, there are urgent problems that have come up that do not need to wait until we finish our report. We will pass these problems on to the relevant authorities.
As a panel tasked with the mandate of assessing the key laws of our democracy, we have been granted a great honour, one to which we will do justice.
• Motlanthe chairs the High-Level Panel on Key Legislation and Acceleration of Fundamental Change
