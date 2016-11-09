KGALEMA MOTLANTHE: High-level panel provides public forum for restitution of land

There were a myriad other urban forced removals, in every part of the country.

The Reconstruction and Development Programme published in January 1994 committed the new, democratic government to settle land claims and redistribute 30% of agricultural land within five years.

Demands for land were expected to come from people removed under apartheid-era laws and those who had been generally disadvantaged by apartheid’s racially based policies and programmes.

Clause 25 of the Constitution allows for land to be expropriated for a public purpose or in the public interest. Specifically, the Constitution defines the public interest to include "the nation’s commitment to land reform and to bring about equitable access to all SA’s natural resources" and sets out the terms for compensating current owners of land earmarked for expropriation.

The compensation must be just and equitable, reflecting an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those affected, having regard to all relevant circumstances. According to the Constitution, these include the current use of the property, the history of its acquisition and use, its market value, the extent of direct state investment and subsidy in the acquisition, beneficial capital improvement of the property and the purpose of the expropriation.

The Constitution addresses the restitution and redistribution aspects of land reform. It entitles "a person or community whose tenure of land is insecure as a result of past racially discriminatory laws or practices" to tenure that is legally secure, or comparable redress, to the extent provided by an act of Parliament.

Addressing restitution, the Constitution reads a person or community dispossessed of property after June 19 1913 as a result of past racially discriminatory laws or practices is entitled to either restitution of that property or to equitable redress, to the extent provided by an act of Parliament.

The Restitution of Land Rights Act, signed into law on November 17 1994, was to attend to specific land claims through a land claims commission and land claims court.

There were a number of amendments to the act.

The latest was the Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Act of 2014, which reopened the lodging of new land claims for five years, from July 2 2014 to June 30 2019. However, following an application from several land rights civil society organisations, the Constitutional Court declared Parliament had not met its obligation to facilitate public involvement in accordance with the Constitution.

This is now being tackled.

The panel appointed the Speakers’ Forum, a structure of Parliament and the provincial legislatures, in January to assess the effect of the laws of our democracy. To carry out this task properly and encourage ownership of the assessment by a wide range of South Africans, we have started to consult throughout the country. Public hearings held so far have drawn hundreds of participants, some coming as individuals, others to speak for civil society organisations and many travelling far to get there, like the farmer who hitchhiked to Bloemfontein.

Our fifth public hearing is in Johannesburg on November 24 and 25. As with those already held — in the Eastern Cape in East London, the Northern Cape at Kimberley, the Free State in Bloemfontein and KwaZulu-Natal in Durban — we expect people to speak passionately about their experiences and difficulties with some of the laws introduced since 1994. However, as with the already held hearings, we also expect people to come up with proposed solutions to improve specific laws and their application in the hearing this month in Johannesburg.