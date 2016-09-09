Verwoerd’s assassin put in perspective

IN A time of great social and political upheaval throughout the world, the 1960s was a decade marked by a string of high-profile assassinations, from the killing by samurai sword of Inejiro Asanuma, the leader of the Japanese Socialist Party, in October 1960, to the shooting of US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy in June 1968.

As an avid reader, Wilfrid Cooper had a particularly strong interest in the most notorious assassination of them all: that of US president John Kennedy in 1963.

He came across the book The Assassins (1956) by Robert J Donovan, in which the author wrote: "Assassinations and attempted assassinations of American presidents involved neither organised attempts to shift political power from one group to another, nor to perpetuate a particular man or party in office, nor to alter the policy of the government, nor to resolve ideological conflicts.

"By and large the true story is that the assassins not only were lone operators, but were, most of them, men suffering from mental disease, who pulled the trigger while in the grip of delusion."

Little did Cooper suspect while reading Donovan that just a few years later he would be the lead counsel at an assassination hearing that would have an enormous effect on the politics and history of SA, and on his own career. This was the hearing into the sanity of Dimitri Tsafendas, who had dramatically killed prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd in the House of Assembly on September 6 1966.

On October 6 1966, after a brief session amid heavy security in a specially constituted court at Caledon Square police station in Cape Town, Tsafendas, a messenger of Parliament, was indicted for the murder of the prime minister. The trial was set down to commence on October 17.

As Tsafendas had no legal representation, the judge president of the Cape Provincial Division, Andries Beyers, called Cooper on September 26 and requested him to appear pro deo on behalf of the accused.

In their telephone conversation, Beyers commented to Cooper that, as Tsafendas had stabbed Verwoerd in front of numerous witnesses, the only defence he thought possible was that he was mad. If not, then, "I will not hesitate to hang him. He will swing."

He added that he would understand if Cooper did not wish to act for Tsafendas.

Cooper ignored the comment and immediately agreed to being appointed. He asked the judge to appoint advocate Willie Burger to act as his junior and David Bloomberg of Bloomberg, Baigel & Company as the instructing attorney.

Beyers had made it very clear that it was to be a summary trial with no preparatory examination and that he would not indulge any requests for extensions. After confirming their briefs with Cooper and Burger, Bloomberg immediately contacted the police at Caledon Square to arrange to meet their client for the first time that afternoon.

Entering the cell, Cooper found before him an inert shape sprawled on a dirty blanket on the floor. As it slowly rose, it revealed the swarthy, heavily built, unkempt figure of a middle-aged man who, on the street, might have been taken for a down-and-out hobo.

Tsafendas was escorted by a policeman to a secure room set aside for them to consult. There began a process of questioning that lasted many hours and days, to learn his life history and try to understand why he had stabbed Verwoerd. A policeman remained on guard outside throughout the visit.

...

ON BEING told that Cooper had been appointed by the judge to act for him, Tsafendas said, in good English, that legal representation was contrary to the tenets of his religious beliefs. After Cooper emphasised that, given the severity of the charge and the damning evidence against him, it was in his best interests to be represented at his trial, he agreed.

Tsafendas then, in an almost reflective manner, muttered that he did not know "why the Lord should have chosen such a frail person like me" for the deed he had committed. He uttered the words softly and seemed to be in a daze: to Cooper, he was a spent force.

It was soon apparent that he had limited concentration, would forget the questions asked of him, and drift off the subject, giving illogical and absurd replies to such a degree that what he said sometimes sounded amusing to the three lawyers listening to him.

During the first consultation, after admitting to stabbing Verwoerd, he described being overpowered by the members of Parliament who had rushed to the aid of the prime minister. They had, he said, beaten and kicked him, then dragged him to the lobby, after which he was taken away in a police van to Caledon Square and then to Groote Schuur hospital to have his wounds seen to. Ironically, this was the same place to which Verwoerd was rushed and where he was pronounced dead.

Tsafendas did not complain about the beating. He was quite philosophical about it and not surprised that he had been handled so roughly. While having no remorse, and as if the killing were part of a dream, he knew he had done something with traumatic consequences to his victim.

It was clear to Cooper that Tsafendas was grappling within himself to understand why he had committed the murder. Having lived in a race-ridden society, Tsafendas obviously came to the conclusion that his actions had in some way been motivated by the effects of racial discrimination.

In later visits Tsafendas appeared a little neater, courteous yet humourless. Cooper gained the impression that he was an articulate person of above-average intelligence; he spoke good English and had also learnt to speak a number of other languages. He had travelled the world extensively between leaving SA in 1942 and his return in 1963.

Slowly the defence team learned of his life. Tsafendas was born on January 14 1918 in Lourenço Marques (now Maputo). His father, Michaelis, was from the Greek island of Crete and his mother was a Mozambican woman. She had been his father’s servant and there had been a short affair, during which she fell pregnant.

Shortly after Tsafendas’s birth, relations between his mother and father ended. He never got to know her because at the age of one his father sent him to Egypt where he lived in Alexandria with his paternal grandmother for six years until she was too frail to care for him. He was then sent back to Lourenço Marques, where his father had done well for himself. He had married and had two children, with another on the way.

Initially his stepmother, Marika, endeavoured to treat Tsafendas much like her own children, but after six months this began to change and he slowly felt he had become an interloper in the family.

At nine he was sent to boarding school in Middelburg in the then Transvaal where he encountered ethnic and racial prejudice for the first time: between English and Afrikaans speakers, between South Africans and Portuguese, and between black and white. He was given the nickname Blackie.

...

AT 14 he returned to Mozambique to discover that his father had gone bankrupt. His solitary and odd behaviour led to him being shunned by his family, and at 16 he moved to SA.

In 1941 he joined the merchant navy and started a life of endless travelling across the world in an ongoing saga of poverty, arrest, admission to mental institutions, and deportations. He told his defence team that he had not stayed long in any place. They were surprised when he casually told them his travels were well documented and that the US government had a thick file on him, which had been handed to the South African government.

Bloomberg arranged a formal appointment with the US ambassador to obtain a copy of the file: it would be used in the defence team’s preparation for trial.

When asked how he came to stab Verwoerd, Tsafendas replied that he did not know exactly and then trailed into unrelated rambling: "Quite a few people asked me questions how I got to Cape Town and I gave them … quite a few versions how I got to Cape Town but … my mind … my memory went bad a bit as to how I came to Cape Town as I was working there as a casual interpreter, was the fact that I received a letter through someone in my church, through a person in my church, and his pastor was in Cape Town.

"Later on, as I was going down the road I passed the racecourse and there must have been the … what do you call? The July Handicap. I have never been to horse racing in all my life because we don’t go to racing but I … as I was passing by … I like animals … so I stopped and went to look at the horses running round the course and they were getting round the bend … and two jockeys I remember fell off."

Tsafendas did not appear to be aware that he was not answering the question and was oblivious to the bewilderment of those listening to him.

• This is an edited extract from Under Devil’s Peak by Gavin Cooper, published by Mercury.