EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Local banks now in the firing line

President Jacob Zuma unexpectedly returned to attend a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday at which a memo from Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane calling for a judicial inquiry into South African banks for withdrawing services to the Guptas was adopted. Cabinet to seek judicial inquiry into banks’ moves against the Guptas

South African Airways (SAA) chairwoman Dudu Myeni has been nominated to serve in the position for another term. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s list had been submitted as early as April, but was not accepted by Zuma due to Myeni’s absence. Myeni nominated for second SAA term

Elon Musk’s SpaceX suffered a big setback on Thursday when a rocket carrying an Israeli satellite leased by Facebook to cover Africa blew up. How the Falcon 9 explosion may change SpaceX's launch schedule

The Gupta-guided Zwane, has called for the power to license banks to be taken away from the South African Reserve Bank and be given to the finance minister (who would, of course, not be Gordhan). And ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has attacked the Bank because a few powerless individuals hold shares in it, a legacy issue that gives them no power whatsoever over Bank policy, writes Peter Bruce. THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Electorate and opposition could foil Zuma’s exit plan

Through the foolishness of their suggestions Duarte and Zwane reveal their true colours. Zwane has been linked to the Guptas since his appointment as minerals and energy minister while Duarte’s son-in-law has been linked to the family, writes Co-Pierre Georg. Why patronage and state capture spell trouble for South Africa

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni turned to Facebook to "help the ignorant and uninformed who rush to attack without the requisite knowledge". His post concludes with: "No leadership must act and look so stupid! At that level, we expect better!" Defend the South African Reserve Bank!

September: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months during which to speculate in stocks. The other are July, January, October, April, November, May, March, June, December, August, and February. 5 Stocks to Avoid in the Market's Typically Worst Month

A mild winter meant fewer jersey and jacket sales for South African clothing retailers, triggering a spring cleaning of their share prices. Winter of discontent for Mr Price

