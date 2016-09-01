EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is the DA in Cape Town ANC-ing itself?

Stories of Note

An investigation by AmaBhungane lifts the lid on how the state-owned arms company was captured, beginning with a boardroom coup executed by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, in defiance of advice from her own department. Denel’s chutzpah surprised no-one earlier this week when it launched against the Treasury, accusing it of wasting public money by taking the company to court to stop its joint venture with VR Laser Asia, which is partly owned by close Gupta associate, Salim Essa. amaBhungane: How Denel was hijacked

What is the DA up to in Cape Town? The party is playing into the hands of those who had feared that it would be unable to resist using its newly acquired two-thirds majority to further entrench itself, even at the expense of democracy and fair play. DA in Cape Town behaves like ANC in Parliament, other parties complain

Where is Robert Mugabe? Newsday newspaper is reporting on his latest mystery trip to Singapore to seek medical attention.

The ANC’s Mogale City mayoral candidate Peace Mabe may have lost council’s top job to the DA’s Lynn Pannall after the local government elections, but now she is in trouble, thanks to the EFF. Mogale City, in western Johannesburg, was one of the country’s hung councils where the ANC failed to get an outright majority to govern. EFF opens fraud case against Mogale City councillor

In My Opinion

Hair must be short for the boys and well-managed by the girls, says Jonathan Jansen. However, he argues that given SA’s history, it should not surprise that schools stuck in another century still make hair an issue when their job is to teach the subject matter. 'Kroes' or not, hair is a race thing

Lindiwe Mazibuko argues that South African public high schools are not the only places in which women’s bodies are policed by statute, to enforce a particular set of cultural norms. Reference to Afros as a ‘style’ is rooted in racism

Speaking hours after a lightning-quick visit to Mexico, Donald Trump said he was sticking with his plan for a "deportation force" to intercept illegal border-crossers and hunt down criminal "illegal aliens" already in the US. 'No amnesty': Trump vows to deport millions during 'first hour in office'

Finding Alpha

Fast-foods chain Famous Brands, already active in the UK via Wimpy, has acquired UK chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen, with 75 restaurants. Famous Brands announces largest deal in its history

"Dumped" chickens’ trail of destruction. RCL hatches poultry rescue

Since Steinhoff acquired a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange at the end of 2015, it has looked as if it wanted to buy anything that is not nailed down. But too many of such forays only increase the risk to its operations. Will Steinhoff shop till it drops?

Oh, Very Twitty

Those who think MTN stands for "most terrible network" were not amused by its picture of a baby rolling its eyes response to a customer complaint on Twitter:

