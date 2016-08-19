Party flashes the cash in its broken heartland

I SPENT election day in Bohlokong, the township attached to Bethlehem in the eastern Free State. The economic forces that have shaped this place seem custom-made to create support for the ANC. The shack settlements and the RDP houses are filled with people who once worked and lived on surrounding farms.

They were evicted in their thousands during the first few years of democracy, their white landlords fearful of their tenants’ new rights.

Many of their neighbours in the shack settlements once worked in the manufacturing industries of QwaQwa; the factories that employed them are no more.

This is an economy that has hollowed out in the past quarter of a century, at least for black people with little education. The primary sources of income now are social grants and public-sector jobs and both are distributed by the governing party. All roads to work or money lead through the ANC; if ever there is a place where the party is able to show is munificence, it is here.

In its election campaign, the ANC put on an extended display of its power and its reach. The party recruited 2,000 volunteers across the municipal district of Dihlabeng to knock on door after door, day after day, for three months, canvassing for the ANC. On each day that they worked, the volunteers received two free meals.

Many of the volunteers did it for the food. They were unemployed and had time on their hands and the ANC fed them well.

On the last two weekends before the elections, the party slaughtered several cows across the municipality to celebrate the work of its volunteers and to motivate them to knock on more doors. By August 3, each house and shack in Bohlokong had been visited by the ANC; the organisation had thus made face-to-face contact with at least one soul in every family.

On election day itself, the governing party hired several dozen taxis so that its volunteers and other personnel could be mobile. It also filled the petrol tanks of scores of private cars. This made for quite a spectacle in a place of poverty — car after car lined up in the dawn, their tanks waiting to be filled by the ANC.

What did this display of power and capacity mean on the streets of Bohlokong?

In the first instance, it signified the ANC’s wealth.

Several people expressed doubt that the organisation had spent only R1bn on the elections. To think that what the ANC laid on in Bethlehem was repeated in every city, town and hamlet across the country — people were left with the sense that the party was writing blank cheques.

Did this leave a good or a bad impression? I think that it left ambivalent feelings. That the organisation had the power to send a representative to every door suggested that it was as ubiquitous as ever.

The government it ran had, after all, built every house as far as the eye could see. It was showing that it had the capacity to do much more.

But the canvassers were hungry people singing the ANC’s praises for their supper and the irony did not go unnoticed.

People here are talking about corruption in ways they seldom did when I first began working in the eastern Free State in 2012. Every volunteer I interviewed was confronted by people asking what the ANC was going to do about its president.

One volunteer was asked if he thought he would still have had to knock on doors for his supper had there been a clean government that created bone fide jobs.

This ambivalence — is the party impressively powerful or is it much too powerful? — was expressed in the election results.

The ANC creamed Bohlokong, winning more than 70% of the vote in every ward. But turnout was shocking, in some wards barely more than 50%. So much for having knocked on every door.

This is ANC heartland. And one sensed that what happens in 2019 could turn on a dime. The line between gratitude and distaste seems awfully thin.

What this organisation and its powerful machine will mean to people when they next cast their votes is, more than ever before, up to the ANC itself. What will it do next?

• Steinberg teaches African studies at Oxford University and is a visiting professor at the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research.