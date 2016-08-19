ANC must listen to people’s voice and adapt to survive

THE ANC is going to have to restructure and reposition itself if it is to manage its brand successfully. The immutable law of natural selection requires that species adapt to the dynamic and changing environment to survive or face extinction.

This holds equally true for organisations and businesses as for natural ecosystems. The complex and adaptive social systems in which organisations exist are more dynamic, diverse and interconnected than ever. They are also intrinsically very unpredictable. Organisations and brands that wither and die are those that misread the environment in which they operate, select the wrong approach to strategy, or fail to support a viable approach with the right behaviours and contingent capabilities.

A typical behaviour of complex systems is that an interaction at some point in the lower levels of the system may have outcomes that have a significant impact on the overall system.

The emergence of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was triggered by the unfortunate and painful Marikana shootings. The effect of that event on our body politic has been typically disruptive, opening doors for mineworker protests and student campaigns against high fees. All of these events were entirely predictable, but decision-makers did not pay attention.

The outcomes of the 2016 local government elections have clearly attested to the unpredictable nature of the complex environment in which political parties exist. A political party is a complex adaptive system existing within a larger complex social system. It exists not as an end in itself but solely to win power by gaining the support of voters. Winning this support cannot be taken for granted.

As is the case in all complex adaptive systems, any interaction by agents within the party has the potential to have negative outcomes within the larger social system within which it exists. The reaction of the social system will typically manifest at the time of voting.

The election outcome indicated clearly the perceptions and impressions voters formed from the brand images projected by the various political parties that campaigned. For an organisation, the success of its brand image is driven primarily by the emotional connection it and its products make with customers. But an equally critical driver has to do with the quality of leadership at the helm of the organisation, and whether the values they project as leaders are shared by the communities whose support they seek to win.

For the ANC, the evaluation delivered by the voting public raises a fundamental question over whether the post-1994 mandate of the people was clearly understood by the party, and whether the policies, strategies and programmes it has adopted since then can deliver the type of society imagined in the Constitution.

The evaluation has also delivered an emphatic opinion on the type and character of the collective leadership of the ANC, which was entrusted with the responsibility of delivering on this vision. The verdict is clear: the party has been found to have serious shortcomings on both fronts.

Reflecting on the state of the nation and the message delivered by the electorate, I recall Frantz Fanon’s post-liberation philosophy, that the struggle for liberation would have been a waste of time if the painful sacrifices that were endured achieved the replacement of one domination by another, and the continued exclusion of the "wretched of the earth" for whom the struggle was waged in the first place.

This warning is as relevant now as it was then, as we ask ourselves searching questions about the development trajectory the country has pursued in the past two decades.

The generation of Nelson Mandela had a precise mission: to destroy apartheid, a system that earned global condemnation, and replace it with a system of government that was based on universal human rights and the rule of law, underpinned by a democratic constitution and values. Their focused efforts, sacrifice and discipline fulfilled the mission. But the challenge of building a democratic culture and practice is a dynamic and ongoing process.

As we reflect on this critical question, we must be mindful of the prescient observation by Fanon that the post-colonial reality provides ample evidence that national liberation movements ultimately became transformed into their opposites, and often replicated the style and practices of their oppressors. The neocolonial socioeconomic trajectory adopted by many liberated countries degenerated into a patronage-based and corrupt system that progressively eschewed freedom of expression and human rights and marginalised the poor.

After 1994, the ANC was virtually forced to adopt the neocolonial socioeconomic paradigm propagated by the World Bank and the IMF. We also adopted its values of selfish individualism and personal wealth creation. We have now achieved the unenviable status of being the most unequal society in the world.

The reality of post-apartheid SA has revealed the incapacity of the state to deliver services to the poor and marginalised; service delivery protests occur frequently throughout the country. Various research initiatives have concluded that service delivery protests tend to increase during municipal election years, indicating that they could be driven by competition for inclusion in the governing party’s candidate lists. But a deeper examination indicates that the principal cause for frustration among the communities involved is a lack of democratic participation at local level.

Communities claim elected representatives are never available to consult with them, hear their complaints and understand their needs. They cry for their voices to be heard. They also complain that their representatives pay more attention to the commands and wishes of the party leadership than those of the communities.

The election outcomes are a clear reminder for the ANC that the population’s emotional connection to the brand has been lost, and the core values projected by the party as represented by the party leadership are not consistent with the expectations of communities. They have also exposed the intellectual limitation or arrogance that led to the ANC failing to comprehend the implications of a rapidly changing demographic within the complex and adaptive social system that is SA today.

The moment calls for serious introspection. However, such an exercise can only be useful if the right questions are asked. ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that the party will go back to the communities in an attempt to understand the basis for their rejection. But this work has already been done during the ANC’s house-to-house pre-election campaign, where the issues were ventilated, but clearly ignored!

What is lacking is the political will to face up to the issues and make tough calls.

The usual default to excuses or denial will serve no purpose. What is required is a bold effort to restructure, reinvent and reposition the ANC to ensure it understands the will and needs of the people and reflects this understanding in how it manages the party’s brand.

If the current situation is allowed to continue, the 2019 election may deliver more than just rejection — it could pose an existential threat.

• Motsohi is an organisational strategist at Lenomo Strategic Advisory Services.