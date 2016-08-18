Big challenges ahead for hothead opposition leaders

THE realignment of domestic politics is upon us — if opposition parties deliver on what they promised yesterday: putting service delivery before the needs of their parties and individual positions.

The announcement by the EFF that it will not enter into any formal coalitions but will vote with opposition parties in forming councils, has shifted the political sands.

In Setjwetla in Alexandra on Wednesday, Julius Malema and the top leadership of the EFF sat in an open field in front of the media under the glare of the Johannesburg winter sun, with the sprawling landscape of the city’s oldest township behind them.

Malema spoke into a microphone, his voice blaring across the township. He said the ANC’s time was over.

Across the highway, another 30-something hothead addressed journalists: the leader of the official opposition, Mmusi Maimane, flanked by other opposition leaders far older, but whose parties are decaying faster. The venue was an air-conditioned room at the swish Sandton Hotel.

And together, the two men, who could not be more different ideologically and personality-wise, promised that the political tectonic plates were shifting. Should their parties’ efforts succeed, they could begin to bridge the gulf between the two worlds that has been SA’s shame for decades — that between the rich and the poor.

In my opinion, no two leaders need each other more. The DA promises clean, transparent and efficient government; and the EFF promises delivery to those who have been ignored for years, the poor and the downtrodden. Big promises.

It is almost naive to believe that they can effect these changes, particularly at local government level, where the monolithic ANC, with its 104-year-old liberation and commitment-to-the-poor legacy, to a large degree, has failed.

It will certainly not be easy. The biggest hurdle for the pair and their councillors is to set aside petty squabbles and differences and truly focus on delivery.

The next would be to find each other somewhere in the middle in terms of delivery — no bicycle lanes, says the EFF. And central to this is managing the everyday decisions councils have to take to ensure that they don’t stagnate and crumble.

Fights over appointments, tenders, budgets, integrated development plans and others are on the cards — the list is endless.

The EFF’s stance clearly shows that the party is in it for the long term, and instead of focusing on managing sensitive coalitions, it is shifting its focus to building the party.

Malema made it clear that there were problems in the party ranks, admitting that EFF ward candidates who lost at the polls were now seeking to get onto proportional representation lists and enter councils by stealth. The trappings of even a little power are already evident.

The DA will have to manage its own growth and manage the policy shifts necessary to ensure that it captures the imagination of the poor. It has also sealed coalition deals with four other opposition parties, which could also be difficult to manage.

Flanked by representatives of coalition partner the FF Plus, Maimane waffled through an answer to a question about removing Die Stem from the national anthem. Malema had earlier told journalists Maimane agreed with this, and told him that having Die Stem in the anthem was like having Jewish people singing Nazi songs. Maimane issued a thin denial. It was an awkward moment. The FF Plus has strong views on retaining Die Stem in the national anthem.

The next five years will be critical if either the DA or the EFF is serious about dislodging the ANC in key provinces in the 2019 polls. They have taken the first tentative steps, but this is just the beginning.

Failure by the DA to deliver on its promises in Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay is not an option.

ANC support has slipped considerably and, barring a miraculous change of heart by its leaders, will continue to decline. In the final analysis, neither the DA nor the EFF would be where they are now without an ANC in a state of paralysis.

• Marrian is political editor.