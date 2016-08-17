AT HOME AND ABROAD: Voters have given ANC an ultimatum it cannot ignore

IN THE lead-up to the local government elections, I called them a referendum on President Jacob Zuma. They were indeed that, and more. The people of SA have given the governing ANC an ultimatum: get rid of Zuma or we’ll vote you out of power at the next national election.

It was a remarkable election. The ANC’s aggregate vote has slumped from 62.15% to 54.2% in the two years since the last national election. Project those figures over the next two-and-a-half years and you will see that at this rate of decline the ANC will be in a losing position in 2019. It now rules as a marginal government.

In addition, the ANC has lost outright control of four more of the nine big metro councils — Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane (Pretoria) and Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth) — and now has less than a third of the vote in Cape Town, which it once also controlled.

As I write, there is talk of a tentative deal between the DA and the EFF to take control of the three Gauteng metros, but a final decision on this will be taken only later on Wednesday or on Thursday.

The DA already has control of Nelson Mandela Bay without EFF help.

Those big industrial centres are the engines that drive our economy, which means the five the opposition may control generate about 75% of our GDP.

The election outcome also means the DA may control both our national capitals, Cape Town and Pretoria, negating Zuma’s declared intention to move Parliament northwards to spite the DA.

Just for good measure, the ANC has also lost its majorities in 28 other municipalities. These are clear indications of a once dominant political party in a state of steep decline. And you would have to be in a serious state of denial — as much of the governing party appears to be — not to recognise that the primary cause of this dramatic decay is the rotten apple at the top of the pile, Zuma himself.

The people have spoken, all of them — from the "smart blacks" of the rising middle-class in our cities, to the ordinary folk in the rural areas, and their voices have been in unison: Zuma must go!

If the party fails to heed that call, it will pay a heavy price.

Yet I doubt the ANC will remove him.

It is too divided between the patronage cartel Zuma has established within the party, which is feeding off the state’s resources, and what I would call the Defenders of the Faith — those stalwarts who stand by the ideals of the party’s founders, the likes of Albert Luthuli, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

Unfortunately, the patronage cartel has the upper hand because it is in power through Zuma, who can appoint, demote and despatch whomsoever he pleases. That means he is feared, so no one is prepared to move against him. The patronage cartel is also strongly supported within the party by what has been dubbed the "Premier League" — the premiers of Mpumalanga, Free State and North West.

This group simply has too much to lose. If Zuma goes, they go. So they will do their damndest to keep him as Number One, and I suspect the party will shrink from the massive disruption that would result from trying to force the issue.

Instead, the patronage cartel will try to entrench itself.

This may take the form of a few strategic Cabinet changes.

So, don’t be surprised to see Pravin Gordhan, the chief thorn in the cartel’s side, moved from the finance ministry to a lesser portfolio and replaced by — well, my guess at this time would be Brian Molefe, the current CEO at Eskom.

Molefe is close to the Guptas and is known to be in favour of Eskom going over fully to a nuclear power-generation system that Gordhan, his predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene, and other members of the stalwart group oppose as unaffordable.

The Guptas are strongly in favour of Eskom going nuclear, which is why they managed, with a little help from above, to buy the Shiva uranium mine in North West last April through their subsidiary company, Oakbay. Zuma’s son, Duduzane, owns a sizeable chunk of both Shiva and Oakbay shares.

But back to the election.

The ANC lost votes on both flanks, to the DA on its right and the EFF on its left.

That pattern, I believe, will continue as long as the ANC fails to restructure itself.

I must say I was a bit surprised the EFF didn’t attract even more votes than it got. After its impressive manifesto launch at Orlando Stadium in April, I expected to see it on a roll. It won a goodly chunk of votes from the ANC, but fell short of leader Julius Malema’s own expectations.

The DA has been the big winner of the local government elections, increasing its vote countrywide, finally — and emphatically — breaking out of that "white party" image that has been holding it back. It garnered far more black votes than white.

Even more significantly, with the ANC now having lost all the minorities, from the coloured people of the Western Cape and Port Elizabeth to the majority of Indians in KwaZulu-Natal, and all but a handful of faithful whites, the DA now emerges as the most truly multiracial — or "nonracial", to use the politically correct nomenclature — party in the country.

The ANC is now predominantly a black nationalist party.

As this transformation unfolded, I was fascinated to note how DA leader Mmusi Maimane was able, in the course of the campaign, to assume Nelson Mandela’s mantle of championing "the rainbow nation for all".

But for all its successes, it must be noted that the DA will be running a risk if it does a deal with the EFF. The two are at opposite poles of the political spectrum, and the EFF is a raucous and unpredictable outfit. But then politics, by its very nature, is a risky business. And as the old saying goes, fortune favours the brave.

As I write, the nature of the possible deal is not yet clear, but my limited understanding of it is that it would not be a formal coalition, but more of an agreement whereby the EFF would help the DA gain power from its minority positions in the three Gauteng municipalities in order to deliver a maximum blow to the ANC.

The two would work together on a limited platform of practical issues, leaving each free to advocate its own different ideological issues that fall outside the scope of municipal politics.

What the DA and EFF have in common is a strong disapproval of the corruptive and disruptive course along which Zuma and his cronies have taken the once proud and honourable ANC — the Stalingrad road that has dragged it from the arms deal to Nkandla to Guptagate to Nenegate to contempt for the Constitution, for the law and for the truth.

Such an alliance would deliver a strong protest against the mess Zuma has made of our country, and although it might fall apart along the way, something tells me the majority of our people would wish it well.

• Sparks is a former editor of the Rand Daily Mail.